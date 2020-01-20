Sunday's one-day conference, which was held almost a week after the intra-Libyan talks in Moscow, detailed the commitment of participants to a ceasefire between warring parties. Media reports, meanwhile, highlight a moment in the group photo session when participants were apparently baffled because they could not find Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Video posted on social media by a Russian journalist shows leaders routinely lining up for the official photograph when German Chancellor Angela Merkel suddenly notices that they are missing the Russian president.
«А где Путин?»: Организаторы берлинской конференции потеряли перед церемонией фотографирования президента России pic.twitter.com/XTxmRB39XI— Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) January 19, 2020
The video - which instantly surfaced on Russian social media - is dubbed in Russian: "Where is Putin?". The short clip shows some bafflement among the high-profile attendees, as the ceremonial picture cannot be taken without the Russian president. After a brief moment of confusion, however, Putin is seen join the participants of the summit.
