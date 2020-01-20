Presidents, leaders and senior officials from various countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union, the United Nations and the African Union, met in Berlin on Sunday to find a solution for the ongoing conflict in Libya.

Sunday's one-day conference, which was held almost a week after the intra-Libyan talks in Moscow, detailed the commitment of participants to a ceasefire between warring parties. Media reports, meanwhile, highlight a moment in the group photo session when participants were apparently baffled because they could not find Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Video posted on social media by a Russian journalist shows leaders routinely lining up for the official photograph when German Chancellor Angela Merkel suddenly notices that they are missing the Russian president.

«А где Путин?»: Организаторы берлинской конференции потеряли перед церемонией фотографирования президента России pic.twitter.com/XTxmRB39XI — Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) January 19, 2020

​The video - which instantly surfaced on Russian social media - is dubbed in Russian: "Where is Putin?". The short clip shows some bafflement among the high-profile attendees, as the ceremonial picture cannot be taken without the Russian president. After a brief moment of confusion, however, Putin is seen join the participants of the summit.