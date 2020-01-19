UFC 246: Meet the Ring Girls at the Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone Fight

Although the welterweight bout was a non-title fight, it has allegedly broken pay-per-view figures, with the Notorious claiming in one interview he would earn a record $104 million. Naturally, such a highly-anticipated fight should feature some of the most beautiful ring girls.

Brittney Palmer, Arianny Celeste, Red Dela Cruz, and Brooklyn Wren appeared at the UFC 246 event in Las Vegas, which will see legend Conor McGregor return to the Octagon after his controversial 2018 fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Here are some details on them.

Brittney Palmer

The Sand-Diego-born beauty was twice awarded the title of Ringcard girl of the year. Palmer has appeared on the cover of Playboy magazine and has one million subscribers on her Instagram account

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Brittney Palmer (@brittneypalmer) 13 Янв 2020 в 9:44 PST

Arianny Celeste

The 32-year-old made her UFC debut in 2006 and immediately won the hearts of spectators with the Fighter’s Only magazine calling her Ringcard girl of the year. The official title came two years later. During her career she's received 5 awards. Celeste has been modeling for such magazines as Playboy, FHM, and Maxim and also co-hosts the TV show Overhaulin’.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) 12 Янв 2020 в 12:39 PST

Brooklyn Wren

Here is another girl that MMA fans can’t get enough of. She first appeared in the Octagon in 2017 and is currently regarded as the most popular ring girl in the world. Wren showcased her beauty in a historic bout between McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Brookliyn wren (@brookliyn_wren) 17 Сен 2019 в 9:23 PDT

Red Dela Cruz

By day the 26-year-old works in a data company and by night wows MMA spectators and vistors to fashion shows. She has more than 2.5 million followers across all her social media accounts.