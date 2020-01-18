Register
    UK Actor in Twitter Feud Over His 'White Privilege' After Doubting 'Racism' Caused Megxit

    Viral
    Laurence Fox, a British actor, landed in hot water this week following a televised BBC debate on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell announcement that they would be stepping down as senior royals, in which he maintained that the decision was not caused by Meghan Markle allegedly experiencing racism in Great Britain.

    British actor Laurence Fox did not have his best day on Friday, according to his Twitter page, following a heated debate on the BBC’s Question Time about Meghan Markle’s upcoming departure from the United Kingdom. During the discussion, the actor maintained that the Duchess of Sussex’s departure was not related to the problem of racism.

    During the debate, the actor was told by Rachel Boyle, an ethnicity lecturer present in the audience, that he could not properly comment on the recent developments in the royal family due to his gender and “white privilege”, a comment at which Laurence groaned, while accusing the academic of racism.

    As a result, the British TV drama star was targeted with a stream of comments filled with outrage at his remark, prompting Fox to reply to all the Twitter trolls by saying that he was “drinking all of these leftist tears” throughout the day.

    “My cup it overfloweth. But please don’t stop”, the actor said on Twitter.

    He also shared a quote from Martin Luther King’s famous “I have a dream” speech, while saying that the phrase reflected a position that he had openly endorsed and defended the other night.

    Fox’s comments prompted even more reactions among the Twitter audience, with netizens left divided between those who supported the actor’s stance and boldness, and those who agreed with Boyle’s remark about the actor’s “white privilege” in the debate.

    Megxit Debate

    Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on 8 January that they would be stepping down as senior members of the roya family to live a “financially independent” life and balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

    In this file photo Britain's Prince Harry stands with his fiance US actress Meghan Markle as she shows off her engagement ring whilst they pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London on November 27, 2017, following the announcement of their engagement
    © AFP 2019 / Daniel Leal-Olivas
    Could Meghan Markle’s and Prince Harry’s Son Archie be Forbidden From Moving to Canada?
    While many have speculated that the move was caused by Markle’s fatigue with the British tabloid press, some claimed that the actress’ alleged experience of racism could also be the cause. This view was particularly reinforced by Rachel Boyle during the Question Time clash, but Laurence countered her argument, which led to a further dispute, with the academic calling the actor a “white privileged male” and him branding her “racist” in response.

