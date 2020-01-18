Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Appears to be Watching Trump on TV

Mia Khalifa, 26, previously known as the hijab porn star, is one of the most Googled porn film actresses on the internet despite the fact that her brief career in the sex industry ended years ago.

PornHub legend and former adult film industry star Mia Khalifa appears to be watching US President Donald Trump's speech, according to an Instagram story she shared with her followers.

The short video shows Khalifa with her Swedish boyfriend Robert Sandberg lying in bed in a hotel room and Trump appears on her Instagram story as she cozies up to

"We checked into a hotel to do what we do at home", Khalifa commented on her Instagram story.

© Blogger photo. Mia Khalifa/Screenshot Mia Khalifa Watches Trump

Earlier in January, Mia Khalifa shared a photo of her wearing a T-shirt with a Russian emblem, saying it was "just in case" of World War III. The hashtag #WWIII was trending on Twitter at the beginning of the year and Mia reflected on how the “US is in contention with Iran” and how “Iran is an ally of Russia”.