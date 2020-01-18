Miley Cyrus’s New Boyfriend Shares Her Nude Photo in a Hot Bathtub

The American singer may still be healing from a harsh split from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, but with their divorce almost finalised, both celebrities appear to have found comfort in someone else’s arms.

Miley Cyrus is not wasting time following her break up with blogger Kaitlynn Carter this autumn and ongoing divorce from Australian actor Liam Hemsworth. The singer has been caught on camera by her new boyfriend Cody Simpson while taking a hot bath looking happy and relaxed.

The pic was shared by the Australian musician on his Instagram stories and was then followed by a video of the happy couple cuddling in bed while enjoying each other’s company.

© Blogger photo. Instagram/ @codysimpson Miley Cyrus in a bath

Cyrus, 27, and Simpson, 23, have been together since October 2019, following the singer’s split from Kaitlynn Carter - although the couple has reportedly had a friendly relationship for years.

Cyrus is still going through a divorce with Liam Hemsworth after 10 years of dating and less than a year of marriage. The Australian heartthrob also appears to have found a new love interest, recently confirming his relationship with model Gabriella Brooks.

With their divorce nearly finalised, it looks like both Hemsworth and Cyrus have moved on with their lives, as the singer also enjoyed spending her Christmas holidays in Simpson’s company in her home state of Tennessee.