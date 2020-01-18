Miley Cyrus’s New Boyfriend Shares Her Nude Photo in a Hot Bathtub

Miley Cyrus is not wasting time following her break up with blogger Kaitlynn Carter this autumn and ongoing divorce from Australian actor Liam Hemsworth. The singer has been caught on camera by her new boyfriend Cody Simpson while taking a hot bath looking happy and relaxed.
The pic was shared by the Australian musician on his Instagram stories and was then followed by a video of the happy couple cuddling in bed while enjoying each other’s company.
Cyrus, 27, and Simpson, 23, have been together since October 2019, following the singer’s split from Kaitlynn Carter - although the couple has reportedly had a friendly relationship for years.
With their divorce nearly finalised, it looks like both Hemsworth and Cyrus have moved on with their lives, as the singer also enjoyed spending her Christmas holidays in Simpson’s company in her home state of Tennessee.
