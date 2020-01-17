Eminem's New Album Branded Trash For Reference to Manchester Arena Bombing at Ariana Grande's Gig

The artist is no stranger to provocative statements. In 2003, the US Secret Service looked into allegations that Eminem had threatened President George W. Bush. In his unreleased song “We As Americans”, the artist rapped: “F**k money, I don't rap for dead presidents. I'd rather see the president dead, it's never been said but I set precedents”.

Music fans love when artists unexpectedly release new albums, but it seems that rapper Eminem is the exception, as social media users chastised the artist and labelled his new album trash for referring to the Manchester Arena terrorist attack.

The song "Unaccommodating" features the following lyrics: "But I'm contemplating yelling 'Bombs away' on the game. Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting".

Social media users were left livid by this line, which they said is disrespectful to the victims of the terror attack, dropping tons of criticism on the rapper.

(TW) Eminem really said in his new song "unaccommodating" the lyrics "bombs away like I'm at an ariana grande concert" and proceeded after with gun shots/explosions mocking manchester.. i am disgusted how did he or his team think this was okay? he's trash pic.twitter.com/Ra8G4SPeNN — sophia (@needygiaws) January 17, 2020

Eminem has the audacity to put out his song with reference to Ariana Grande's Manchester concert, with bomb sounds? @Eminem people died. Ariana's been depressed because of it. You call it art? No. It's one hell of a trash and disrespect for the victims' families. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/tiEcEObmzh — LOVER FEST MANILA🇵🇭 (@loverfestmnl) January 17, 2020

​Some users even asked for the album to be pulled and to delete the song from every streaming service.

Dear Eminem,



WHAT ABOUT THE 8 YEAR OLD CHILD WHO NEVER MADE IT TO DOUBLE DIGITS? SAFFIE AND ALL 21 OTHER VICTIMS DO NOT DESERVE THIS. Delete this song from all platforms. You are so insensitive and pathetic. What a piece of trash. No wonder your career fell. #eminemiscancelled — em ♡ (@gwsngo) January 17, 2020

@Eminem 🔔🔚 Disgusting lyrics about the Manchester bombings Pull the album apologise and donate to the victims families #WeLoveManchester — Smiley_Stoma_17 (@SmileyStoma) January 17, 2020

​Others were angry at the artist, who had helped raise $2 million for victims of the terror attack but who now released a song that is insulting to the families of those affected.

Can't understand why Eminem would donate money to the Manchester Arena victims' fund and then release a song so insulting to their families — Emily Heward (@EmilyHeward) January 17, 2020

why be nice and donate and then write an insensitive lyric like that. yall don’t make sense honestly PEOPLE DIED FFS — sam 9 (fan account) (@giawsam) January 17, 2020

Some users were angry that Eminem released his new album on the day the family of another famous US rapper, Mac Miller, who released his own album posthumously.

eminem couldn’t let mac miller be the best white rapper in peace without him dropping some trash that his fans gonna stan over — leafus christ💚🏁 (@LeafusHendrix) January 17, 2020

​Alongside the album, the rapper released a music video for the song Darkness, which alludes to the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, the deadliest in US history. Some users found the video to be too graphic.

@Eminem why do you have to glorify what me and so many others went through to prove a point about gun control so graphically! There are other ways to do that! Donate to survivors! — Laura (@tinky1980) January 17, 2020

Meanwhile, other users praised the artist’s new creation and his efforts to stop gun violence.

People probably sayin the new Eminem is trash without listening to again but I can’t hear them between all these bars 🤷🏿‍♂️ #MusicToBeMurderedBy pic.twitter.com/DhJbA4uSDj — Kevin Chestnut I (@KevChestnut) January 17, 2020

.@Eminem put out a powerful song & video #Darkness w/ a call to put "an end to senseless gun violence." https://t.co/zGPpO9TykL pic.twitter.com/XTfgcp8Ois — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) January 17, 2020

​The 2017 bombing attack in Manchester, which occurred as people were leaving a stadium after a concert by American singer Ariana Grande, resulted in the deaths of 22 people. More than 800 people suffered physical and psychological injuries.