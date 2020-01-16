Register
19:42 GMT +316 January 2020
    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington

    ‘Can’t Hide His True Self’: Netizens Jeer at Kushner Looking Like ‘Mannequin’ on Time Cover

    The Time editorial’s pick could hardly escape the attention of eagle-eyed Twitterians, with many going as far as to claim that he looks artificial, like one of “Stephen King’s creations”.

    First Daughter Ivanka Trump has taken to Twitter to sing praise to her husband, Jared Kushner, who also doubles as a presidential adviser, like she herself does as well.

    The real estate entrepreneur, who is fully into his White House role as a foreign policy aide to POTUS Trump, was picked for the Time Magazine's new cover, much to Ivanka’s joy, and netizens’ utmost frustration.

    “The family business. The unusual power of Jared Kushner”, the cover features.

    “And they want us to be worried about Hunter Biden. smdh”, one comment below the Time post read, referring to Trump’s calls to get the Bidens’ business ventures looked into, while another remarked cheekily that it might feel weird to “look like a super villain”.

    The Hunter Biden comparison is, incidentally, recurrent in the thread of comments:

    Many rushed to try to talk others out of buying the magazine issue, and quite a few firmly decided not to buy it:

    Some, meanwhile, asserted that there was something devilish about the whole story and the way Jared looks in the picture:

    Calls to “lock him up” or fire him were likewise frequent, much like contemplation over his purported lack of security clearance and tons of ironic comments about Jared's "mannequin" looks.

    The other day, the Javanka couple also found themselves in the public crosshairs as they were announced to be part of the US team at the Davos Economic Forum, slated for 21-24 January.

    Earlier this month, Ivanka was ripped to pieces over what netizens referred to as ”a total lack” of competence in technology, as she was invited to deliver a keynote speech at the high-profile CES event. The public also found fault with her recently over being presented a “Friend of Israel" award, with many picking up on the nepotism rhetoric and her husband – not her – being Jewish.

