‘Can’t Hide His True Self’: Netizens Jeer at Kushner Looking Like ‘Mannequin’ on Time Cover

The Time editorial’s pick could hardly escape the attention of eagle-eyed Twitterians, with many going as far as to claim that he looks artificial, like one of “Stephen King’s creations”.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump has taken to Twitter to sing praise to her husband, Jared Kushner, who also doubles as a presidential adviser, like she herself does as well.

Jared, Proud of all that you do to support POTUS and the USA! https://t.co/QTsi8uZo4L — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 16, 2020

The real estate entrepreneur, who is fully into his White House role as a foreign policy aide to POTUS Trump, was picked for the Time Magazine's new cover, much to Ivanka’s joy, and netizens’ utmost frustration.

“The family business. The unusual power of Jared Kushner”, the cover features.

“And they want us to be worried about Hunter Biden. smdh”, one comment below the Time post read, referring to Trump’s calls to get the Bidens’ business ventures looked into, while another remarked cheekily that it might feel weird to “look like a super villain”.

The Hunter Biden comparison is, incidentally, recurrent in the thread of comments:

Ok so there argument is Hunter Hidden profited off the presidency. 🤔🤔🤔 but Donald Trump's kids can do it and the in-laws and it's okay I mean what am I missing here — Fo'Real (@JohnAus70420158) January 16, 2020

Many rushed to try to talk others out of buying the magazine issue, and quite a few firmly decided not to buy it:

Anyone who buys this copy is an enabler — LisaKatt (@achs1963) January 16, 2020

I won't be buying Time this week. That man nauseates me. — Christina Harrison (@Christi16123421) January 16, 2020

Some, meanwhile, asserted that there was something devilish about the whole story and the way Jared looks in the picture:

This guy is the devil himself — jas (@jas_rashdan) January 16, 2020

also, this may be a stretch, but the M in TIME is positioned over his head to where it kinda looks like devil horns or something. — kenzie 😔✌️ (@kazooshiz) January 16, 2020

The family business? That’s Mob talk, so accurate. For trumps that’s not unusual nor powerful. Catch up. Btw great fluff piece, and that picture - captures Kutcher’s personality beautifully. 🙄 — M. Resists (@AngryFedupVtr) January 16, 2020

Calls to “lock him up” or fire him were likewise frequent, much like contemplation over his purported lack of security clearance and tons of ironic comments about Jared's "mannequin" looks.

How disgusting. Whoever gave final sign off on Jared Kushner being on this cover should be fired. — QUIT FACEBOOK (@SkeptiCatz) January 16, 2020

Isnt this where Jared is supposed to be rather than the cover of a magazine??? #TrumpCrimeSyndicate #TrumpCrimeFamilyForPrison #JaredKushner pic.twitter.com/hOTxAx56Je — Carolyn Hill (@PoetFood) January 16, 2020

Did you mention in your article that he STILL doesn't have security clearance? — The Good Witch (@missvickie76) January 16, 2020

The other day, the Javanka couple also found themselves in the public crosshairs as they were announced to be part of the US team at the Davos Economic Forum, slated for 21-24 January.

Earlier this month, Ivanka was ripped to pieces over what netizens referred to as ”a total lack” of competence in technology, as she was invited to deliver a keynote speech at the high-profile CES event. The public also found fault with her recently over being presented a “Friend of Israel" award, with many picking up on the nepotism rhetoric and her husband – not her – being Jewish.