16:37 GMT +316 January 2020
    K-Pop boy band GOT7

    Our 6 Years Together: K-Pop Boy Band GOT7 Celebrating Its Anniversary With Fans

    © Photo : got7.with.igot7/ Instagram
    Viral
    0 0 0
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107805/29/1078052928.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202001161078052508-our-6-years-together-k-pop-boy-band-got7-celebrating-its-anniversary-with-fans/

    Having debuted on 16 January 2014, the seven-member group is still very mindful of fans and the band’s members are not hesitating to show their love for Ahgase.

    To celebrate their sixth anniversary, every member of the K-pop boy band GOT7 left a handwritten letter to fans on the group's official Instagram page, thanking them for their support and making memories together while looking forward to future meetings with fans and lamenting how quickly time flies.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    GOT7 ♥ I GOT7 6TH ANNIVERSARY #GOT7 #갓세븐 #갓세븐과_함께하는_6번째_페이지 #6YearsSpinningWithGOT7 #6thPageWithGOT7

    Публикация от GOT7 (@got7.with.igot7)

    GOT7 prepared a fan meeting with Ahgases (the official name of the group’s fandom) titled "Once Upon A Time - That Winter When We Loved", which is scheduled on the 14 March in South Korea; the announcement on the group's official Twitter page was also accompanied by a picture that recreated a photo teaser for the boy band's debut that was posted back 2014.

    ​Fans were touched by the attention from the K-pop stars and showed their support, as always, with the hashtags #6YearsSpinningWithGOT7 and #6thPageWithGOT7, which are trending on Twitter worldwide:

    ​Ahgases are celebrating the anniversary of their favourite group and sending tweets loaded with lots of love:

    GOT7, formed by one of the three major entertainment companies in South Korea, JYP Entertainment, debuted on 16 January 2014. During their six years on stage, the group, consisting of seven members - JB, Mark, Jackson, Youngjae, Jinyoung, BamBam, and Yugyeom - has gained a lot of fans all around the world and won numerous awards; they are known for their amazing live performances and choreography, which includes elements of martial arts.

    Their latest extended play, "Call My Name", was released in November 2019; the group won Performance of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards with the title track "You Calling My Name" from the album.

    Tags:
    GOT7, South Korea, fans, anniversary, celebration, k-pop
