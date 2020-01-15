Andrew Yang Failing to Partake in Iowa Democratic Debate Ignites Twitter

On Tuesday, Andrew Yang did not appear on the Democratic debate stage at Drake University in Iowa after he failed to receive 5 percent support in at least four DNC-approved national polls, or 7 percent in two early state polls.

Tens of thousands of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s supporters, known as the Yang Gang, have taken to Twitter to back the 44-year-old who failed to qualify for the 14 January Democratic debate in Iowa.

This swiftly placed the hashtag #AmericaNeedsYang to the second-most trending topic on the social media platform in the US.

Most netizens specifically clarified why Yang should have appeared on the debate stage which they noted contained only white candidates without him.

One user touted him as “the only one that has a plan to help all Americans through the fourth industrial revolution”.

Sounds crazy, but I think Andrew Yang won tonight's debate.



Real talk.



#AmericaNeedsYang — The Breeze (@AlfredB58214812) January 15, 2020

Andrew Yang didn’t miss the debate. The debate missed Andrew Yang. #AmericaNeedsYang — Artists For Yang 🧢 (@ArtistsForYang) January 15, 2020

I don’t know who has run the numbers on this, but I’m willing to bet that in terms of race, socioeconomic status and political ideology, Andrew Yang has already amassed the most diverse following in modern history! #AmericaNeedsYang pic.twitter.com/cJ7WmW5RhT — Ian 🧢 (@ayforhumanity) January 15, 2020

#AmericaNeedsYang because he is the only one that has a plan to help all Americans through the fourth industrial revolution. @AndrewYang knows why you may feel like everything is not alright, even when the media is telling you everything is great! Make the right choice America! — Elasa YangGang🧢☂️🖖🍩♍ (@CrystalsLady) January 15, 2020

#AmericaNeedsYang because he actually gave thoughtful responses when he was on the stage. His solutions are holistic. #DemDebate https://t.co/o7VL9TFetu — lexi Ⓥ (@organicchaosss) January 15, 2020

Was surprised to see that @AndrewYang was missing from the debate stage. He is one of the more interesting Dem candidates in the primary. #AmericaNeedsYang — Corey Wright (@UPSCapitalNW) January 15, 2020

So it is a shame that #AndrewYang was not on stage tonight. You all need to wake up because that debate was boring because it is the same rhetoric. Americans are exhausted and you all keep pumping out the same dry message. Wake up! #AmericaNeedsYang @TheDemocrats — Bri S. (@GraciouZ_2) January 15, 2020

A debate without Yang is so terrible that #AmericaNeedsYang is now trending. Need proof his voice is missed? 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/IpK5is193x — Yobel MuChang 📸 (@yobelprize) January 15, 2020

“Andrew Yang knows why you may feel like everything is not alright, even when the media is telling you everything is great!”, the user added.

Others praised Yang for “actually giving thoughtful responses when he was on the stage”, lauding his solutions as “holistic”.

The Twitterstorm comes after Yang failed to gain 5 percent in at least four Democratic National Committee (DNC)-approved polls, which stopped him from appearing on the debate stage at Drake University in Iowa on Tuesday.

Yang is seen as one of the most unique candidates in a Democratic primary race. His election platform includes Medicare for All, requiring all police officers to wear cameras, paid family leave, and a call for Universal Basic Income, which he refers to as the Freedom Dividend.