‘Do You Even Know Proper English? Twitterverse Ridicules Cardi B’s Solution to Gun Issue

Rapper Cardi B has been showing an increasing interest in politics of late, floating the idea of becoming a politician in a series of tweets on Sunday, 12 January.

Rapper celebrity Cardi B, who recently expressed her interest in running for Congress, has proposed a solution to the heated gun debate. Guns “can also get prohibited like the time alcohol was,” said the rapper, adding:

“But guess what… It was allow[ed] again with regulations and strict rules and now people drink responsibly.”

Cardi B, recognized by Forbes as one of the most influential female rappers of all time, made the remarks after a Twitter user pointed out to her that bearing arms was a protected constitutional right, as is free speech under the First Amendment.

Owning a gun is a constitutional right just like free speech. — Mister McQ (@MileHighMcQ) January 14, 2020

​The discussion about the gun issue emerged on Cardi B’s Twitter feed after the rapper voiced a desire to open up political discussions with conservatives “unless you racist.”

Let me tell you something cause every time I post anything political I get attack all type of crazy .If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK( unless you racist)we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion... — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

​On Tuesday, 14 January, Cardi B had posted on Twitter:

“Listen, I do believe we have the right to bare arms… However I do believe in order to get a gun we should get mental check ups, proper training and [an] older age limit to own one. If the proper age limit to drinking is 21 because these kids can’t handle their liquor how can they possibly get the responsibility to own a gun? …..is that fair?”

Listen , I do believe we have the right to bare arms however I do believe in order to get a gun we should get mental check ups, proper training and a older age limit to own one .If the proper age limit to drinking is 21 because these kids can’t handle their liquor how can they .. https://t.co/mDb28tUKMh — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

​Netizens responded to Cardi B’s tweet on the gun problem solution by pointing out that the rapper was probably confused about the Second Amendment, hence her suggestion to treat it like alcohol.

Alcohol was never a constitutional right and still isn’t today, there’s major difference between the two. Let’s debate it on livestream. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 14, 2020

Alcohol was never a constitutional right.

Can you get anymore dumb? — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) January 14, 2020

Purchasing and possessing a lethal weapon is a serious responsibility and one that should not be taken lightly. The country sets minimum ages for driving, voting, and drinking alcohol to encourage responsible behavior. — PHAMOUS AMOS 🇬🇭 (@AmosDeGuy) January 14, 2020

Owning alcohol isn't a constitutional right... — Anthony Rogers (@ARog31) January 14, 2020

Do you even know proper English? Also, it’s my natural right to defend myself, my family, and my home. While celebrities and politicians have armed security, we must do it ourselves and I’ll be damned to have that infringed upon. — Mark the Av8r✈️ (@MoreRightRuddr) January 14, 2020

The Right to drink alcohol isn’t specifically listed in the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/dS4NMm2vuj — Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) January 15, 2020

​Others were puzzled as to what made Cardi B think people today “drink responsibly.”

Prohibition failed. It created boot leggers & speakeasies. Americans still used alcohol with no Govt regulations or oversight.



It would be no different with guns. — Sami🦕 (@sgarber15) January 14, 2020

"and now people drink responsibly"



Lol — Reagan's Raptor (@ReagansRaptor) January 14, 2020

Yep, they sure drink responsibly in the US. Every year there are approx 1.5 million arrests for drunk driving. That's 1 in 121 drivers. That's really responsible! — ACT📚☕ (@ACT519) January 14, 2020

​Some comments on social media referenced the rapper’s recently voiced interest in entering politics.

PLEASE get your Nigerian citizenship and attempt to take on politics over there. Please. — Tatiana Ryann (@tatianaryann18) January 14, 2020

​Others wholeheartedly approved and applauded the rapper celebrity’s stance.

Idk why people think they have a constitutional right to machine guns and shit. The 2nd amendment is suppose to have limitations. Let them know Cardi 👏🏾 — Dem (@Demthagod) January 14, 2020

​The news came as just recently the rapper announced that she might like to give politics a shot, after a “couple more years at school”.

“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even [though] I don’t agree with Goverment [sic],” she wrote via Twitter.

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

​She subsequently added:

“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deada** have sooo much [sic] ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table.”

The rapper, who once openly admitted to drugging and robbing men she lured into hotel rooms by promising them sex, has been mulling politics as she faced up to four years behind bars in connection with a 2018 strip club brawl.

“I had to go strip, I had to go, “Oh yeah, you want to f*** me?” “Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,” and I drugged n****s up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do,” Cardi B said in a video that surfaced in 2018.

The rapper issued the following statement in the wake of the controversy:

“All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future.”