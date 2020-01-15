From Meatballs to Tattoos, Bloomberg Campaign Fun-Tweets During Democratic Debate

The Democratic debate on 14 January has taken place just weeks ahead of the first nominating contest of the primary, the Iowa caucuses, set for 3 February, as just six candidates faced off on stage to make their pitches, with White House candidate Michael Bloomberg not making the cut.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s White House campaign apparently found a way to generate attention on Tuesday night despite the fact its 2020 presidential election candidate was not on the primary debate stage in Iowa.

While the six contenders - Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren – clashed on stage, over the handling of the Iran crisis, trade deals and health care, among other issues, Bloomberg’s campaign reportedly published a string of unusual tweets along with a pinned message explaining the motive behind their gambit.

"The #DemDebate is tonight. Because Mike hasn't taken any campaign donations, he won't be on stage. But we're here on Twitter, tweeting stuff. Fun stuff. The very best stuff," the message said.

The #DemDebate is tonight. Because Mike hasn't taken any campaign donations, he won't be on stage. But we will be on Twitter, tweeting stuff. Fun stuff. The best stuff. So stay tuned for some premium content. pic.twitter.com/KuGt88Xb0X — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 14, 2020

​Bloomberg’s official Twitter account fired off dozens of tweets embracing a ludicrously broad range of issues, ranging from what a potential Bloomberg presidency would entail to tattoo choices, Vicks VapoRub, telepathically with dolphins, snack food and others.

In a Bloomberg Adminstration, there will be no tweeting from the Oval Office. Just an aggressive number of TikToks. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

WHICH PODIUM SHOULD MIKE USE WHEN HE GETS HIS FIRST SHOT ON THE DEBATE STAGE?



25” single truss



Workshop series with frosted replacement panels



Maple with wheels and lockable storage area



Open back shelf mahogany pic.twitter.com/4wPOiwRO2f — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

WHAT IS THE BEST PART OF THE BODY TO GET A BLOOMBERG 2020 TATTOO? — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Snack food also featured prominently in the twitter feed.

Mike has eaten clams casino for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day for the past 30 years. #BloombergFacts #DemDebate — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

What’s your #DemDebate #DebateSnack? If you want to sample Mike’s spicy guacamole, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Mike 2020 headquarters and Mike will send you a scoop! — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

Test your political knowledge:

SPOT THE MEATBALL THAT LOOKS LIKE MIKE. pic.twitter.com/CkzdgwpzdI — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

​Most of the "fun" tweets indirectly touched upon the Democratic debate.

POLL TIME!

WHICH WILD ANIMAL WOULD BE MOST FUN TO RELEASE ONTO THE DEBATE STAGE WITHOUT WARNING? — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) January 15, 2020

​The campaign’s tweets drew mixed responses from Twitter fans, with many wondering if it had been hacked.

@mikebloomberg If this tweet stream is a hack, fire the cybersecurity director. If it isn't a hack, fire the social media director. This is disrespectful to the Democratic nominating process. Should never have been tagged as "DebateFacts." — California for Bloomberg (@CA4Mike2020) January 15, 2020

th.... this isn't a parody account?? — Cyberpunk 2077? (@OutboardGull52) January 15, 2020

Are you being held hostage? Tweet "YAAAAS QUEEEN!" if you're in danger — Happy Love Day, Everyone! (@Bearded_Hippo) January 15, 2020

You guys doing alright? Can I get you a Big Gulp? It’ll have to be from Jersey of course, but I’d still do it if you check out #America2020! https://t.co/iD7C6V2mHM — Pat OBrien (@patobriennyusa) January 15, 2020

​Some ridiculed spending money on such “nonsense”.

Bloomberg wisely spending his billions of dollars on his own campaign I see pic.twitter.com/w4mrJzline — okcordero (@robcordero) January 15, 2020

Powerful argument for not letting anyone buy their way in. Product placement next ? — Justice John Marshall (@ChiefJohnMarsh1) January 15, 2020

You need to stop. This is cringeworthy. pic.twitter.com/Rnt6KCwNz8 — Mr. Nick Charles (@MrNickCharles) January 15, 2020

Well you just lost any chance you had by these antics tonight. Disrespectful, immature and 2020 IS NOT A JOKE! — BigFatRu (@BigFatRu1) January 15, 2020

It’s hard to be less likable than the other Dems but you’re getting there. — hurl (@TheReal_Hurl) January 15, 2020

​Other netizens just went with the flow of tweets and enjoyed them.

That’s actually funny. Keep it up👍👍👍 — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch (@TippingOddsLV) January 15, 2020

This is great. I'm more inclined to support a campaign with a sense of humor. — Levi Boshnack (@Boshnackttack1) January 15, 2020

​In the end, Joseph Marks, reporter for The Cybersecurity 202 newsletter at The Washington Post, went on Twitter to claim Bloomberg’s account had not been hacked after all.

“In case anyone's wondering, per a Bloomberg campaign spokesman this Twitter handle has not been hacked: "Thanks for checking in. We’re not compromised. Tonight, the Bloomberg 2020 social team is trying something fun tonight.""

In case anyone's wondering, per a Bloomberg campaign spokesman this Twitter handle has not been hacked: "Thanks for checking in. We’re not compromised. Tonight, the Bloomberg 2020 social team is trying something fun tonight." https://t.co/WsPpBnsGVd — Joseph Marks (@Joseph_Marks_) January 15, 2020

​The “fun” tweets appeared to be an effort to distract attention to the Bloomberg 2020 campaign during the Democratic debate, which was the final such event before the Iowa caucus on 3 February.

The former New York mayor is not competing in Iowa or the three states following it after a late entry into the presidential race.

Candidates must have garnered the support of 225,000 unique donors and reached 5 per cent support in at least four DNC-approved polls or at least 7 per cent support in two single-state polls focused on Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada to qualify for Tuesday’s debate.

Media mogul Bloomberg is fully self-funding his campaign and thus did not qualify since he is not accepting any donations.