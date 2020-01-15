Register
13:14 GMT +315 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg waits to address a news conference after launching his presidential bid in Norfolk, Virginia, U.S., November 25, 2019

    From Meatballs to Tattoos, Bloomberg Campaign Fun-Tweets During Democratic Debate

    JOSHUA ROBERTS
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The Democratic debate on 14 January has taken place just weeks ahead of the first nominating contest of the primary, the Iowa caucuses, set for 3 February, as just six candidates faced off on stage to make their pitches, with White House candidate Michael Bloomberg not making the cut.

    Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s White House campaign apparently found a way to generate attention on Tuesday night despite the fact its 2020 presidential election candidate was not on the primary debate stage in Iowa.

    While the six contenders - Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren – clashed on stage, over the handling of the Iran crisis, trade deals and health care, among other issues, Bloomberg’s campaign reportedly published a string of unusual tweets along with a pinned message explaining the motive behind  their gambit.

    "The #DemDebate is tonight. Because Mike hasn't taken any campaign donations, he won't be on stage. But we're here on Twitter, tweeting stuff. Fun stuff. The very best stuff," the message said.

    ​Bloomberg’s official Twitter account fired off dozens of tweets embracing a ludicrously broad range of issues, ranging from what a potential Bloomberg presidency would entail to tattoo choices, Vicks VapoRub, telepathically with dolphins, snack food and others.

    Snack food also featured prominently in the twitter feed.

    ​Most of the "fun" tweets indirectly touched upon the Democratic debate.

    ​The campaign’s tweets drew mixed responses from Twitter fans, with many wondering if it had been hacked.

    ​Some ridiculed spending money on such “nonsense”.

    ​Other netizens just went with the flow of tweets and enjoyed them.

    ​In the end, Joseph Marks, reporter for The Cybersecurity 202 newsletter at The Washington Post, went on Twitter to claim Bloomberg’s account had not been hacked after all.

    “In case anyone's wondering, per a Bloomberg campaign spokesman this Twitter handle has not been hacked: "Thanks for checking in. We’re not compromised. Tonight, the Bloomberg 2020 social team is trying something fun tonight.""

    ​The “fun” tweets appeared to be an effort to distract attention to the Bloomberg 2020 campaign during the Democratic debate, which was the final such event before the Iowa caucus on 3 February.

    The former New York mayor is not competing in Iowa or the three states following it after a late entry into the presidential race.

    Candidates must have garnered the support of 225,000 unique donors and reached 5 per cent support in at least four DNC-approved polls or at least 7 per cent support in two single-state polls focused on Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada to qualify for Tuesday’s debate.

    Media mogul Bloomberg is fully self-funding his campaign and thus did not qualify since he is not accepting any donations.

    Related:

    Mike Bloomberg Mulls Running for President as Elizabeth Warren Tops Joe Biden in Polls - Reports
    Mike Bloomberg’s GOP Girlfriend Joined Dem Party When Billionaire First Floated 2020 Bid - Reports
    Dem. Hopeful Klobuchar Lashes Out at Mike Bloomberg Amid Reports Former NY Mayor May Enter 2020 Race
    Tags:
    Iowa Caucus, Iowa, Democratic Debates, Democratic Debate, Democratic Debate, Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Michigan Kirsten Haglund, second from right, reacts as she is named Miss America 2008 during the Miss America Pageant at the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2008.
    Tears of Joy: 'Miss America' Pageant's Most Emotional Moments in 40 Years
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse