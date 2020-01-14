Register
    FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots released Brown on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

    Video: Former NFL Star Livestreams Profane Rant at Ex-Girlfriend, Police Over Custody Issue

    Former National Football League wide receiver Antonio Brown livestreamed a video on Monday on his personal Instagram page of him berating his ex-girlfriend as authorities are seen escorting the pair’s children from Brown’s Hollywood, Florida, home.

    In the profanity-laced video, the former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots wide receiver accuses his ex-girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss, of trying to steal his Bentley car when she came to pick up their three children from his residence. Throughout the video, he refers to Kyriss as a “b***h” and yells at home her and the police to “Get the f**k out of here.” 

    ​It’s not clear what the dispute was about or why police arrived at his residence. However, Brown accuses Kyriss of “trespassing” throughout the video. Although not pictured in the video, the Washington Examiner reported that Brown threw a  bag of penis-shaped gummy bears at the officers, saying they could “eat a bag of d**ks.”

    “This b***h is broke. She don’t drive Bentleys,” Brown says at one point in the video, referring to Kyriss. “Look at her, she’s a f**king lost cause. Look at her!”

    Following the release of the Monday video, the Police Athletic League (PAL) in Florida, which is an organization in which members of the police force coach young people in sports and other school-related activities, announced that it was returning a donation from the former NFL player. The PAL also announced that it has issued a trespass warning to ensure Brown, who coached young people in the league, stays away from the organization’s property. 

    "During the incident, Mr. Brown was very rude and disrespectful," said Officer Christian Lata of the Hollywood Police Department, according to Patch.com. "He used very degrading language in front of his young children. Again, not an example that we want the youth of Hollywood to witness nor emulate.”

    Brown, 31, is no longer playing for the New England Patriots after the football team released him in September amid sexual misconduct and assault allegations. In a federal lawsuit filed in the US District Court in Miami in September, Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, accused the wide receiver of exposing himself, masturbating behind her and ejaculating on her in two incidents back in 2017. She also accused Brown of raping her in 2018. Brown also allegedly sent “intimidating and threatening” text messages to an unidentified woman who was painting a mural at one of Brown’s homes in 2017 after she rejected an unwanted sexual advance from him. Brown has denied the allegations against him.

