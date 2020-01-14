When East Meets West: EXO Kai Poses With Jared Leto at Gucci Event

On 14 January, which is also his actual birthday, the main dancer on the popular K-Pop boy band Kai, whose real name is Kim Jong-in, posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself with Hollywood star and leader of rock group Thirty Seconds to Mars Jared Leto; the move saw an outpouring of emotion from fans of both celebrities, who are also two of the most famous Gucci Ambassadors, after the two posed for a photo together.
Jared warmed the hearts of EXO-L (the official name of EXO fandom) with his interaction with Kai and even wrote his name in Korean in sand, which happened to be all over the floor as a part of the decoration of the show.
Kai @zkdlin ที่ยืนข้างๆ Jared Leto กำลังก้มมองอะไรที่พื้นทรายของรันเวย์โชว์ Gucci Fall/Winter 20 เสียดายเราวิ่งข้ามมาไม่ทันตอนที่เห็นจาเร็ดกำลังก้มเขียนอะไรที่พื้นให้ Kai ดู แต่ก็ทันฟังจาเร็ดเฉลยว่า เขาเขียนคำว่า เลโต้ เป็นภาษาเกาหลี Kai ถึงกับจับมือซูฮกจาเร็ด โมเม้นต์พิเศษอย่างนี้ทำให้เราไม่อยากรีบออกจากโชว์เมื่อโชว์จบ @Gucci Jared Leto shows off his Korean skills to @zkdlin by writing his own name in Korean, got Kai shocked and salutes Jared by shaking his hand and bow #guccifw20 #GucciThailand #HommesThailand #LofficielHommesThailand
Kai's fansite suggested that Jared probably wrote "love" in Korean and Kai thanked him.
200114 KAI with Jared Leto❤️— MPST (@exokai_kr) January 14, 2020
여담하자면, 이번 쇼 런웨이가 모래로 되어있었고 Jared Leto가 모래에 한국어로 종인에게 러,, 어쩌고..(아마도 러브?)를 써주었더니 땡큐쏘머치 하는 구찌 글로벌 엠버서더 카이님#KAI #카이#KaiAtGucciFW #GucciFW20 #완벽한_주인공_김종인@gucci pic.twitter.com/EMPe2FUaTt
Both singers were attending the 2020 menswear show at Milan Fashion Week. Jared is known as a friend of Gucci designer Alessandro Michele and his favourite model while Kai is the first Korean male global ambassador for Gucci Eyewear after being chosen in 2019.
Fans flooded Twitter with admiring comments.
Kai and Jared Leto finally met!! The Gucci Kings! The legends of the world!!#KaiAtGucciFWpic.twitter.com/0S77O9oVDI— Kai Rhapsody (@kairhapsody) January 14, 2020
KAI with Jared Leto and Marco Bizzarri, the CEO of Gucci at Gucci MFW in Milan— 💛 zkdlin (@kaileidoscope14) January 14, 2020
(cr: zkdlin | mpst)#KAI #카이 #김종인 #金钟仁 #Jongin #カイ #KaiAtGucciFW #GucciFW20 #Gucci pic.twitter.com/CVKOhUxdrB
jongin makes connections with jared leto > he joins lana and jared for their next campaign > he attends met gala with them as the gucci team > he becomes the best dressed man > kai world domination #KaiAtGucciFW pic.twitter.com/0nS9vGMMnY— JONGIN WEEK (@kaiphobia) January 14, 2020
Jared Leto learning korean in 5mins so he could impress Kai at Gucci event pic.twitter.com/Szc2ne3mNa— 우리첸 (@Kaihunxi) January 14, 2020
Jared Leto fell in love with Kai, not surprised pic.twitter.com/z6NSosoMwx— KaiSoo Month (@88x_l) January 14, 2020
