When East Meets West: EXO Kai Poses With Jared Leto at Gucci Event

Fans of both artists are super excited to see the two music legends interacting.

On 14 January, which is also his actual birthday, the main dancer on the popular K-Pop boy band Kai, whose real name is Kim Jong-in, posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself with Hollywood star and leader of rock group Thirty Seconds to Mars Jared Leto; the move saw an outpouring of emotion from fans of both celebrities, who are also two of the most famous Gucci Ambassadors, after the two posed for a photo together.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram #gucci Публикация от @ zkdlin 14 Янв 2020 в 4:33 PST

Jared warmed the hearts of EXO-L (the official name of EXO fandom) with his interaction with Kai and even wrote his name in Korean in sand, which happened to be all over the floor as a part of the decoration of the show.

Kai's fansite suggested that Jared probably wrote "love" in Korean and Kai thanked him.

​Both singers were attending the 2020 menswear show at Milan Fashion Week. Jared is known as a friend of Gucci designer Alessandro Michele and his favourite model while Kai is the first Korean male global ambassador for Gucci Eyewear after being chosen in 2019.

Fans flooded Twitter with admiring comments.

Kai and Jared Leto finally met!! The Gucci Kings! The legends of the world!!#KaiAtGucciFWpic.twitter.com/0S77O9oVDI — Kai Rhapsody (@kairhapsody) January 14, 2020

jongin makes connections with jared leto > he joins lana and jared for their next campaign > he attends met gala with them as the gucci team > he becomes the best dressed man > kai world domination #KaiAtGucciFW pic.twitter.com/0nS9vGMMnY — JONGIN WEEK (@kaiphobia) January 14, 2020

Jared Leto learning korean in 5mins so he could impress Kai at Gucci event pic.twitter.com/Szc2ne3mNa — 우리첸 (@Kaihunxi) January 14, 2020