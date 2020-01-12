Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Sells Full Stock of Vagina-Scented Candles

The candle, which costs $75, boasts a fragrance packed with geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedar. It apparently started as a joke between Paltrow and “Heretic” perfumer Douglas Little.
According to the product description on the Goop website, “the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh ... this smells like a vagina’ - but [it] evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent.”
The product, apparently, became a hit: the candle is currently sold out on both Goop’s and Heretic’s websites.
This is not the first time Paltrow’s brand has shocked the public with a rather unusual present. Last year during the holiday season, Goop made headlines over a “ridiculous but awesome gift guide” that included $43,000 earrings and a BDSM kit.
“Think of this kit as a beginner’s guide to BDSM,” said Goop’s website. “It’s even equipped with DIY restraining straps, to help you, him, or her assume the position (wink, wink).”
