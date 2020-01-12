Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Sells Full Stock of Vagina-Scented Candles

The 47-year-old actress and serial lifestyle entrepreneur started sales of a candle named “This Smells Like My Vagina” – rocking the market and instantly selling out.

The candle, which costs $75, boasts a fragrance packed with geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedar. It apparently started as a joke between Paltrow and “Heretic” perfumer Douglas Little.

According to the product description on the Goop website, “the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, ‘Uhhh ... this smells like a vagina’ - but [it] evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent.”

The product, apparently, became a hit: the candle is currently sold out on both Goop’s and Heretic’s websites.

This is not the first time Paltrow’s brand has shocked the public with a rather unusual present. Last year during the holiday season, Goop made headlines over a “ridiculous but awesome gift guide” that included $43,000 earrings and a BDSM kit.

“Think of this kit as a beginner’s guide to BDSM,” said Goop’s website. “It’s even equipped with DIY restraining straps, to help you, him, or her assume the position (wink, wink).”