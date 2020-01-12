'I Want Her to Work for Me': UFC Head Posts Video of Ex-Best Buy Employee Who Beat Up Shoplifter

Last month, Summer Tapasa-Sataraka, now an ex-employee at a Best Buy in Hawaii, became a mini-sensation after she beat up an alleged shoplifter and footage of the moment went viral. However, this is not the end of the story, as it caught the eye of Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White.

Unfortunately, Summer's courageous act wasn't appreciated by Best Buy as she got fired after the accident. However, the girl shouldn't be too upset about it, as she may have a new job, offered by the UFC boss himself.

Head of the UFC Dana White posted a video of a 24-year-old Summer roughing up the alleged would-be crook, who, according to TMZ, was allegedly trying to pilfer a pricey speaker system.

Under the post, White praised the brave feat and he invited Summer to watch an upcoming McGregor vs Cowboy fight in Nevada. He also said that he wanted the girl to work for him. Who knows, maybe the world will soon see a new UFC legend.

"This is Summer Tapasa-Sataraka. She stopped this punk from getting away with stealing from BestBuy in Hawaii. She got fired for this. Flying her in this weekend and giving her tickets to the McGregor vs Cowboy fight. I WANT HER TO WORK FOR ME! Get ready for the best weekend of your life Summer," the UFC boss said.