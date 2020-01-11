NakedforAustralia: Women Hop on Trend to Strip Down to Help Fund Wildfire Battle

The start of the new year has seen crowds of Instagrammers and Twitterians show off their physique – and for a good cause, their subscribers universally believe.

Twitter is now witnessing a very special flashmob aimed at helping fight massive bushfires in Australia, and who have created a suggestive hashtag #nakedforaustralia to draw attention… and funds to their cause.

For instance, 20-year-old Instagram model Kaylen Ward, aka the Naked Philanthropist as she has dubbed herself, was among the first to vow to send a naked photo to everyone who donates at least $10 to one of the funds working to tackle the Australian bushfires and provide proof in a direct message.

Her initial 3 January tweet went insanely viral, with Ward estimating in the following days that over $1 million in donations came in.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram 😛😍 Публикация от Kaylen Ward Offical💄💋📸🧘🏼‍♀️👙 (@kaylenward_offical) 7 Янв 2020 в 7:22 PST

Ward, who received much praise for her effort, told Buzzfeed News that she’d had to filter out fake receipts and DMs from fans and those sorry for Australia's woes. She added that her small hired team (she couldn’t cope on her own) had sent 10,000 nude pictures, with the demand so great that the model had to stop at that.

Other models, Emmy Elliott and Jenna Lee, also weighed in to contribute to the cause, with many more Instagrammers and Twitterians following suit, making posts under the newly coined hashtag:

Im joining these babes to help with #AustraliaFires #AustraliaOnFire. $10 donation or more with confirmation, nude sent in DM pic.twitter.com/hSiWaVEgFS — Emmy Elliott (@itsemmycorinne) January 5, 2020

Joining in @lilearthangelk



I’m sending nudes to every person who donates $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia. Every $10 you donate = 1 nude to your DM. You must send me confirmation that you donated.



Please RT #AustraliaOnFire #AustraliaFires pic.twitter.com/FQy7OHzuuS — Katie Day - Vancouver YVR (@KatieDayXo) January 5, 2020

Hopping on the trend! #nakedforaustralia donate $10 or more with Sophie in the note, and I’ll send you a nude!

Rules: new donations only, must have «Sophie» and your name in the note, and must send a screenshot!

For every $10 you get one nude, for $50 you get a video and 10nds pic.twitter.com/ifoDf6PzOO — Sophie/In_Yan (@your_in_yan) January 9, 2020

…. and even porn actresses joined the effort to douse the flames by sharing hot snapshots - Riley Reid, aged 28, for instance.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Riley Reid (@baconbootyy) 5 Янв 2020 в 6:50 PST

The flashmob has even outgrown the agreed upon content to involve nail fetish content for donations, or foot pics and so on.

Foot pics for donations to relief in Australia? Include ‘Eva’ in the notes and send me a screen shot!

Donate $10 and get 5 foot pics

Donate $20 for a 1 minute video

Donate $50 for 2 minute video + 10 pics

Anyone? 😘 #nakedforaustralia pic.twitter.com/5D3mNrdlsU — Eva (@candlesandtarot) January 6, 2020

Devastating bushfires are raging across large swathes of Australia, primarily in New South Wales and Victoria, for the past few months, with 27 people killed in fires since September. The blazes have destroyed over 10 million hectares across the country severely harming wildlife, crops, and vineyards.