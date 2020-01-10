Register
23:04 GMT +310 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Adult film actress Lisa Ann

    Retired Porn Star Complains About Strangers Bombarding Her With Sex Offers

    © AFP 2019 / Ethan Miller
    Viral
    Get short URL
    312
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107800/37/1078003743.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202001101078003793-retired-porn-star-lisa-ann-sex-offer/

    Lisa Ann shot to fame beyond the realm of adult entertainment more than 10 years ago after portraying top Republican Sarah Palin in “Who's Nailin' Paylin?” The 47-year-old, who decided to finish her porn career not so long ago, revealed the dark side of the industry in a fresh interview.

    Porn star Lisa Ann, now enjoying her retirement, has opened up about her struggles as a popular adult film actress who is not into escorting while many of her colleagues are. In her interview to LADbible, "the Sarah Palin of porn", famous for the 2008 satirical adult film Who's Nailin' Paylin?, it was one of the things that “pushed her out of the business” as she had to fight “an uphill battle.”

    "I'd spend so many hours a night during my last couple of years on the road debating with people, and then at the end of it have them pretty much tell me to f*** off," she said, depicting her life as “one of the only girls in the business who didn't escort.”

    The internet, which contributed to her porn fame, as she admits, also brought many problems, as it brought a wave of new fans who “built this one way relationship” with her and felt “entitled” to her time.

    "Now it's free, people have so much access, they're confused and they think they have access to you as a person. And when a million people a day are asking for your time, it makes you feel the world has gone insane, because what makes them think I want to be alone with them?” Lisa Ann told the outlet, blaming the accessibility to free content for this mess and predicting that it is only going to get worse.

    Retired Japanese porn star Asuka Hoshino has offered her fans to hold a full wedding ceremony with her for about US $3,167, according to Japan Today
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Jacopo Romei / Seaside. Sumo bride
    Just for Fun: Retired Japanese Porn Star Offers Fans 'Wedding' for $3,000
    In her interview, she praised the good old times when there was almost no way for people under 18 to watch porn, while now some start doing it as early as at 10 years old and get addicted.

    "At the age of 10, they don't wrap their head around the fact that we're stunt people, sexual stunt people, we get paid to do this but it doesn't mean we want to do it with you. And they're seeing so much content that they don't understand why you wouldn't want to do it with them,” she lamented.

    Related:

    New Rules to Help Retired Japanese Porn Stars Begin New Lives
    Just for Fun: Retired Japanese Porn Star Offers Fans 'Wedding' for $3,000
    Tags:
    Sarah Palin, escorts, porn star, porn, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, 5 January 2020 - Scarlett Johansson.
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 January
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse