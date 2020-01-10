Retired Porn Star Complains About Strangers Bombarding Her With Sex Offers

Lisa Ann shot to fame beyond the realm of adult entertainment more than 10 years ago after portraying top Republican Sarah Palin in “Who's Nailin' Paylin?” The 47-year-old, who decided to finish her porn career not so long ago, revealed the dark side of the industry in a fresh interview.

Porn star Lisa Ann, now enjoying her retirement, has opened up about her struggles as a popular adult film actress who is not into escorting while many of her colleagues are. In her interview to LADbible, "the Sarah Palin of porn", famous for the 2008 satirical adult film Who's Nailin' Paylin?, it was one of the things that “pushed her out of the business” as she had to fight “an uphill battle.”

"I'd spend so many hours a night during my last couple of years on the road debating with people, and then at the end of it have them pretty much tell me to f*** off," she said, depicting her life as “one of the only girls in the business who didn't escort.”

The internet, which contributed to her porn fame, as she admits, also brought many problems, as it brought a wave of new fans who “built this one way relationship” with her and felt “entitled” to her time.

"Now it's free, people have so much access, they're confused and they think they have access to you as a person. And when a million people a day are asking for your time, it makes you feel the world has gone insane, because what makes them think I want to be alone with them?” Lisa Ann told the outlet, blaming the accessibility to free content for this mess and predicting that it is only going to get worse.

"At the age of 10, they don't wrap their head around the fact that we're stunt people, sexual stunt people, we get paid to do this but it doesn't mean we want to do it with you. And they're seeing so much content that they don't understand why you wouldn't want to do it with them,” she lamented.

In her interview, she praised the good old times when there was almost no way for people under 18 to watch porn, while now some start doing it as early as at 10 years old and get addicted.