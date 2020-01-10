Elon Musk’s Cryptic Rough Sex Joke Bewilders Netizens

The tech entrepreneur and avid blogger, now running his Twitter account under the handle “Buff Mage”, made a joke about his relationship with cryptocurrencies, specifically Bitcoin. However, many seemed clueless about what he meant by it.

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk, now entertaining his followers as “Buff Mage” (which seems like a reference to World of Warcraft or Netflix hit The Witcher) has given a hint to the online crowd about his sex life – or, rather, his stance on cryptocurrencies.

"Bitcoin is *not* my safe word", he tweeted at 6.53 am UTC, prompting a storm in the comments.

Bitcoin is *not* my safe word — Buff Mage (@elonmusk) January 10, 2020

​The asterisks around "not" as well as Musk’s tweeting a winking-face emoji in response to a thoughtful pic left by one of the commenters did not shed light on his cryptic post.

So far, over 2K users have left their views on what it could mean, or have simply resorted to posting jokes, gifs, and memes about the eccentric billionaire who knows well how to shake up netizens from time to time. One of the jokes, in which a user claimed to know the visionary’s safe word, was appreciated by Musk himself.

Haha true — Buff Mage (@elonmusk) January 10, 2020

​However, other comments, referring to Musk’s ventures or cryptocurrencies, were no less hilarious.

Now this is a religion I can finally settle with pic.twitter.com/eKkzkNidvB — Toby (@tobyliiiiiiiiii) January 10, 2020

New elon crypto side project tbh pic.twitter.com/xso5dRvTrH — Shash 🌐 (@ZSHASHZ) January 10, 2020

Life protip: Start a cryptocurrency called as Bytecoin and you'll make 8 times as much as Bitcoin. — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) January 10, 2020

​Some tried to find out what could stop a rough sex game for Musk.

"Cyberdaddy" — Shane B (@sbg0at) January 10, 2020

​The eccentric entrepreneur, who just recently blew up social media with a bizarre dance in China and news that he is going to father a baby with Grimes, did not apparently end at this cryptic message. A couple of hours after the first tweet, he shared a slightly altered version of the now-aged meme-phrase “Toss a coin to ur Witcher”.

🎶 Toss a coin to ur Witcher 🎶 — Buff Mage (@elonmusk) January 10, 2020

​However, this tweet was Musk's second attempt to rephrase the Witcher verse, as Decrypt reports. He first tweeted a “dogecoin” – the name of a joke cryptocurrency invented by Jackson Palmer - but deleted it.

This is not the first time that Musk has puzzled netizens with his comments on cryptocurrencies. He once called himself the CEO of Dogecoin and tweeted in April last year that cryptocurrency is indeed his safe word. He even got locked out by Twitter, which thought, according to Musk, that he had been hacked after posting a picture of an anime girl over a Bitcoin logo with the caption: “Wanna buy some Bitcoin?”