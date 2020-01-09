Is David Dobrik Tana Mongeau’s New Love Interest?

American vlogger Tana Mongeau recently announced to her 5-million Instagram audience that she and Jake Paul would be “taking a break” from their relationship, which was followed by Paul’s revelation that he had “fallen out of love” with Mongeau. Some of the YouTuber’s recent posts, however, suggest that she might have just found her new love.

Tana Mongeau just sparked some new speculations about her love life following several cryptic Tweets over the past couple of days suggesting that she and Slovak-born YouTuber David Dobrik might be more than close friends amid her recent split from boyfriend-husband Jake Paul.

In her Monday post, Mongeau hinted to her 2-million Twitter audience that she has been texting with Dobrik extensively throughout the last couple of days.

for the past two days i’ve been coincidentally napping when David texted me “what are you doing” so i just changed his text tone to an alarm tone because 2020 is not a year of fucking up my bag — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) January 6, 2020

Following the clamour her tweet created, the YouTuber shared another intriguing screenshot of her Facetime conversation with Dobrik, while saying “we’d like to be addressing these rumors in private”.

we’d like to be addressing these rumors in private smh 🙄 pic.twitter.com/x4bRESOxR6 — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) January 8, 2020

Some of Mongeau’s followers suggested that the post indicated a complete break from her relationship with Jake Paul, as the couple has recently announced that they would be “taking a break” and concentrating on their lives instead. Paul also said in an interview to Page Six that he “fell out of love” with Tana as he became more interested in sports amid his upcoming boxing match with British YouTuber AnEsonGib.

“I guess I fell in love with the sport of boxing and fell out of love with Tana”, Paul told the media, while praising his ex-girlfriend for being “super supportive” of his new interest in sports.

The news comes just six months after Paul and Mongeau live-streamed a wedding ceremony, which in the end turned out not to be legally binding. The YouTuber has also recently shared a candid video message to her fans, revealing that her relationship with Paul was “unhealthy” and the wedding night was “hell”.