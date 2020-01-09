Cricket and Films are the ‘Uniting Religion’ of India, Bollywood Celebrity Ajay Devgn Says

New Delhi (Sputnik): Actor Ajay Devgn, known for his daredevil stunts in Bollywood films, has appeared in over 100 movies so far. His next project is a film called “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has posted a picture with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his social media accounts, captioning it: "Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni".

Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/yMlEBKZk63 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 9, 2020

The image has been retweeted over 3K times and received 26.9K likes, along with various reactions from netizens who wished the actor well for his next film.

All the best for tanhaji 🤗 — 𝓡 . (@Rajeevx_) January 9, 2020

His upcoming movie, "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", directed by Om Raut, is about the battle of Sinhagad in 1670 that was fought between Tanhaji Malusare and Udaybhan Singh Rathod. The film will hit the screens on Friday along with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's "Chhapaak", based on the life of an acid attack survivor.