Justin Bieber Confesses He Has Lyme Disease, But Promises to Return 'Better Than Ever'

The singer was apparently offended by those who criticised his "terrible looks" and who made evil speculations about it, saying he has a serious disease but is already overcoming it.

Pop star Justin Bieber says he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease but promised to be back "better than ever", Fox News reported on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Bieber blasted his haters for discussing his bad appearance and even assuming the famous singer has been on drugs.

"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like sh*t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health", Bieber wrote on his Instagram.

The singer promised, however, to document his battle against the disease in a "docu-series" later on YouTube.

"It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever", Bieber announced cheerfully.

Lyme disease is an infection spread by ticks - parasites that stick to the human body and suck blood causing redness on the skin.