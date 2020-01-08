Although the Tesla founder is known as a visionary and even a real-life Tony Stark by some, he has never ceased to surprise and make netizens ROFL. After going down in the annals of Internet history by smoking pot while on air, he unlocked another meme achievement during a presentation at the company’s new Gigafactory in Shanghai.

Billionaire CEO Elon Musk has left Twitter crying with laughter with his performance in China, challenging such champions of awkward public dancing as former British Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump.

On the launch of Tesla's Model Y electric sports utility vehicle programme at its new Gigafactory in Shanghai, the entrepreneur first warmed the crowd up with a little bit of stripping, as he threw his jacket away and bared a T-shirt with a picture of the factory printed on it.

​Then he proceeded with moves that resembled a bad compilation of TikTok dances. The proud performer shared a clip with his raving on stage with a Chinese tune put over and a caption reading “At ‘Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW’” – which stands for “not safe for work”.

​Commenters immediately celebrated the birth of a new meme.

​Many immediately turned the comments into a meme-feast, sharing all kinds of gifs and jokes.

Elon you better say yes and send me to mars!

​While Twitter is enjoying the new joke, Tesla’s stockholders can have a party of their own, as well.

The company’s stock rose 3.88% on Tuesday after Musk’s presentation – comparable to GM at $35.15 per share with a market cap of roughly $50.2 billion and Ford at about $9.25 per share with a market cap of about $36.7 billion as of Tuesday night. Over the past six months, the Silicon Valley automaker has reached a market capitalisation of roughly $84.5 billion.