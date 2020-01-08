Billionaire CEO Elon Musk has left Twitter crying with laughter with his performance in China, challenging such champions of awkward public dancing as former British Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump.
On the launch of Tesla's Model Y electric sports utility vehicle programme at its new Gigafactory in Shanghai, the entrepreneur first warmed the crowd up with a little bit of stripping, as he threw his jacket away and bared a T-shirt with a picture of the factory printed on it.
🕺🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/7KscfwWd51— Vincent (@vincent13031925) 7 января 2020 г.
Then he proceeded with moves that resembled a bad compilation of TikTok dances. The proud performer shared a clip with his raving on stage with a Chinese tune put over and a caption reading “At ‘Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW’” – which stands for “not safe for work”.
At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!! pic.twitter.com/1yrPyzJQGZ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 7 января 2020 г.
Commenters immediately celebrated the birth of a new meme.
A new meme format is born 😂 pic.twitter.com/mcrC6JbwuN— Renata Konkoly 🦉 (@RenataKonkoly) 7 января 2020 г.
Many immediately turned the comments into a meme-feast, sharing all kinds of gifs and jokes.
7 января 2020 г.
7 января 2020 г.
Definitely a resemblance to Fred Astaire. Faint resemblance, but ok pic.twitter.com/BUvJgLUk1X— 🧶🚀Space Nanny🧠🥄 (@Exhaustedpengu1) 7 января 2020 г.
That's what I'm talking about!!— Mσηιкα (@MonikaJustMe) 8 января 2020 г.
I ❤ u Elon-kun pic.twitter.com/qCJ8u6ilI7
What about side kicks pic.twitter.com/KvKKe8Wb3T— Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) 7 января 2020 г.
Elon you better say yes and send me to mars!— Eljaboom💥 (@Eljaboom) 7 января 2020 г.
Can’t even stay on earth you watching you doing this pic.twitter.com/kTDESUC2dv
While Twitter is enjoying the new joke, Tesla’s stockholders can have a party of their own, as well.
The company’s stock rose 3.88% on Tuesday after Musk’s presentation – comparable to GM at $35.15 per share with a market cap of roughly $50.2 billion and Ford at about $9.25 per share with a market cap of about $36.7 billion as of Tuesday night. Over the past six months, the Silicon Valley automaker has reached a market capitalisation of roughly $84.5 billion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)