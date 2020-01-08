Model Trolled for Lying to Get Nose Job Reveals Daughter Is 'Obsessed' With Plastic Surgery

Register
    The 38-year-old mother of three, Carla Bellucci, faced backlash online in 2019 after admitting that she lied to doctors about her mental issues in order to put her $9,200 plastic surgery bill on the National Health Service. Meanwhile, her desire for self-improvement no matter what seems to have been inherited by her only daughter.

    Notorious part-time model and plastic surgery fan Carla Bellucci has been slammed online for “bad parenting” after she revealed to the Daily Mail that her 14-year-old daughter Tanisha put Botox and lip fillers on her Christmas wish-list.

    ​The 38-year-old mother of three, who earlier admitted that she faked depression to get a bump on her nose removed and the bill put on the NHS, shared the teen’s alleged note listing her desired presents, which included the procedures along with a horse and a Valentino bag.

    Bellucci, who claimed she received threats following her revelations on the TV show This Morning about “flirting with” a GP to get her surgery covered, welcomed her teen daughter’s wish.

    “I will always support her in whatever she wants to do. Tanisha doesn't think she is ugly but she wants to perfect what she has got. She always says that my plastic surgery is cool and looks good. I have inspired her and I can't help that”, Bellucci explained.

    The woman acknowledged that the girl “has been exposed to it from a young age” and that some people might think that she is a bad influence”. But she also noted that she does not see it “as bad”, adding that the teenager is “obsessed with plastic surgery”.

    “I can't be a hypocrite and have to support her”, the woman said, noting that this is what her daughter “really wants”.

    The girl echoed her claims, saying she is “inspired by mum” and that she “wants to get something done” when she turns 18.
    However, her parent is not the only inspiration for her.

    “It doesn't scare me about changing my body and I want to be like the Kardashians and Kylie Jenner. They are so popular and so famous and I look up to people like them, and Cardi B”, she revealed.

    Although there is no prohibition against such aesthetic procedures for teenagers, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) states that they should be exceptional. Meanwhile, the part-time model, who has had breast implants since she was 22 apart from having lip fillers and a nose job, revealed that she had already taken Tanisha to a London clinic when she herself was going to get Botox. As the mother explains, she wanted her daughter to get a closer look.

