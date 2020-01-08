Register
21:30 GMT +308 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Manchester United's soccer player Paul Pogba, adjusts his goggles, given by a fan, during a meeting with his fans following a media day in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Pogba is in Seoul as a part of his Asian tour

    Manchester United Star Paul Pogba Claims He Would Mistake Pee for Apple Juice In Post-Surgery Video

    © AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107616/74/1076167473.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202001081077982236-manchester-united-star-paul-pogba-claims-he-would-mistake-pee-for-apple-juice-in-post-surgery-video/

    The 26-year-old and World Cup winner hasn’t been seen on the pitch since 30 September after suffering an injury. The Frenchmen has faced huge criticism from the club’s fans as some of them claim he is faking his health problems in order to move to another club.

    Manchester United and French football superstar Paul Pogba said he would mistake urine for apple juice in an Instagram video as he updated his fans on his condition following a surgery. In an Instagram story, the midfielder said he would drink “pee pee” thinking that it's fresh apple juice as he was recovering from the anaesthesia and meds he was administered after the operation.

    Pogba said he couldn’t confirm whether the operation was successful as he showed what looked like a leg in a cast. The ex-Juventus player grimaced while he was filming his ankle and told his 40-million-strong army of followers that he couldn’t move his toes. “I am still alive, that’s the good news. After the operation I still got the smile, I am blessed I am still alive”, Pogba said.
    His “confession” and updates on his condition polarised Manchester United supporters, with some criticising his performance during the 2019/2020 season and saying they don’t want to see him in the club.

    ​Rumours surfaced that the French star is “faking” his injury in order to leave Manchester United and reportedly move to Spain’s Real Madrid when the transfer window opens this January, something which was mentioned by social media users.

    ​Others wished the World Cup winner a speedy recovery and noted that Man United needs him.

    ​One user found it sad that the football star has to constantly update fans about his condition to prove that he is loyal to the club.

    As for the comment about mixing up pee with apple juice, netizens said that the medicine Pogba was administered was working very well.

    ​One user wrote that Pogba would be sorry for being so open with his followers - and it appears he was right, as the football star posted a video in which he apologised for his bizarre comments and promised to delete his Instagram stories. Too late, monsieur Pogba, they are everywhere.

    ​The Frenchmen has since posted a video showing himself leaving hospital and promised to “start rocking” and return to the pitch stronger.

    Tags:
    Premier League, Real Madrid, Paul Pogba, Manchester United
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Draft Deniers
    Daft Draft
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse