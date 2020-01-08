On Tuesday, President Trump and Melania greeted the Greek prime minister and his wife who came on a state visit to Washington, but netizens appeared confused to see FLOTUS during two-way talks in the Oval Office.

Twitter users were left puzzled as they spotted Melania Trump somewhere they didn’t quite expect her to be, as she sat by Trump’s side when POTUS discussed the rising tensions between the US and Iran, among other issues, at an Oval Office meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Since the camera didn’t show her utter a single word, netizens queried why on Earth she was present at all.

“What the hell is his handler Melania doing in this meeting?” one asked, whereas another found the expression on her face remarkably suggestive:

“She didn't like being there, that face makes it obvious”, another posted, whereas a third assumed she might be hiding something under the table.

Why is @FLOTUS Melania Trump on that meeting with Trump and Greek Prez. She's sitting there looking lost and clueless#TuesdayThoughts #TuesdayMotivation — Kikkay (@NikkisBubble) January 7, 2020

What the hell is Melania wearing? Was she trying to hide under the tablecloth or something? — Musicians Care (@MusiciansCaring) January 7, 2020

Why is @FLOTUS sitting in a meeting like this? Send her ass to the front line. Let her support her mentally deranged, warmongering, idiotic husband. #IMPOTUS #RemoveTrumpNow #FBR #Resist — Brian Yeagle (@byeagle37) January 7, 2020

Meanwhile, some took aim at Melania’s choice of clothes while inside the White House:

“Honestly, Melania looked as if she was still in her pajamas!” another quipped.

The other day, presidential daughter and White House aide Ivanka was likewise lambasted online, as she was invited to deliver a keynote speech at a CES tech show on 7 January.

Although the tech experts’ gathering went smoothly in general, with the organisers hardly grilling Ivanka with any tricky questions, her lack of technology expertise immediately entered the spotlight, sending netizens into a frenzy.