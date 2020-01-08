‘Cancer to Humanity’: Ex-White House Adviser on Twitter Trial for Mocking Greta ‘Thunder Thighs’

The teen eco-activist from Sweden turned 17 just several days ago yet has already managed to inspire student climate protests around the globe. She earlier scolded world leaders for “stealing” children’s future and drawn angry and condescending remarks from celebrities and top politicians, including Donald Trump.

Former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka has joined the pool of celebrities and politicians who have landed in hot water over their comments about 17-year-old Swede Greta Thunberg. During his radio show America First, the military analyst mocked the teen climate activist’s name with what might seem like an adult version of “Pippi Longstocking” that was deemed inappropriate and body-shaming by netizens.

Gorka discussed with writer Andrew Klavan Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann, who was disparaged by CNN last year and agreed to a settlement with the broadcaster. Eventually, the topic of another teenager who made headlines in 2019 popped up. Klavan apparently struggled with the Swede’s name, asking: "You know, these are people who will defend Greta Thuns — whatever her name. What is her name? Greta Thunberg?"

"Thunder thighs”, the 49-year-old joked, using a phrase that is considered rude.

Sebastian Gorka calls climate activist Greta Thunberg "thunder thighs" https://t.co/fCv22UOflQ pic.twitter.com/YUzSa4zjrn — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 7, 2020

​This comment by Donald Trump’s former aide, who served as a deputy assistant to the president for about 8 months but resigned in 2017, was ripped apart on social media.

Some branded it “disgusting” and referred to his former chief’s earlier comments and online feuds…

The disgusting Sebastian Gorka follows the toxic Trump playbook, calling Greta Thunberg "thunder thighs." These assholes love to attack females, especially young ones. Thunberg turned 17 four days ago. https://t.co/0FpdACnziY — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) January 7, 2020

​… others seemed more concerned that Gorka’s mocking comment was false and inaccurate.

1. Why is Gorka thinking about a 16-year-old’s thighs?



2. Saying Greta has “thunder thighs” is like saying Gorka has black skin. It’s just stupid because it’s absolutely false. pic.twitter.com/nYQkLa3ZVB — Cow ⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ (@CowGenocide) January 7, 2020

​Nevertheless, some commenters insisted that it was “body shaming”.

Nazi immigrant Seb Gorka from Hungary calling Greta Thunberg “thunder thighs” only proves he can’t argue her message that he results to body-shaming. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/cKlSceA4VA — Shomeo (@SassBaller) January 7, 2020

​Many did not mince words about Greta’s offender.

Sebastian Gorka, and those like him, are a cancer to humanity. A so-called grown man attacking a child, who is a far superior person then he can ever hope to be. Keep up the good work Greta. You have them all afraid. — /m/o/s/a/ (@mosaisms) January 8, 2020

I see Seb Gorka has taken a break from his gig as an elite male model to make insulting remarks about Greta Thunberg’s body. — Bookdigger Jim____CO2 @ 414 parts per million (@goodoldcatchy) January 8, 2020

What do you expect from Gorka? This is what stupid men do when they feel insecure next to the strength of a 17 year old girl—attack her thighs. I don’t think it will phase Greta. What Gorka thinks about any of our thighs couldn’t be less interesting. — Cherry Mayo Goston (@CherryGoston) January 8, 2020

Gorka is a piece of shit and not fit to be a speck of dust under Greta's shoes. — Luminya (@Luminya1) January 7, 2020

Greta Thunberg has already gathered a collection of high-profile critics, including Donald Trump, an established climate change skeptic who pulled the US out of the 2015 Paris Agreement. He has slammed her more than once in the past few months, suggesting for instance that she “work on her anger management problem” or mocking her impassioned speech at a UN climate change summit in New York.

Another outspoken climate change skeptic, Brazil’s President Bolsonaro, referred to the teen as a “brat” and complained she receives too much press, while Australian Prime Minister Morrison shot back that he was “not here to impress people overseas” after the girl called on his government to take more action on environmental protection.