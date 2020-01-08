Register
    Former EXO Rapper Z.Tao in Trouble After Being Mistaken for Member of BTS

    © Photo : hztttao/ Instagram
    An awkward situation took place in Iceland, where the singer was filming a variety show.

    Chinese rapper, singer, and songwriter Z.Tao found himself at the centre of controversy after a group of girls on the street mistook him for a member of the popular K-pop boy band BTS.

    During the filming of a Chinese variety show in Iceland, the former EXO member was approached by a group of girls; he thought they might be fans of his and suggested taking a photo together. After the photo, the girls asked if Z.Tao is a BTS member, because he looks like one of them. Z.Tao thanked the girls for the compliment, but asked whether they know another popular K-pop boy band - EXO - because he was a member of that group in the past. The girls, however, did not respond, but laughed awkwardly. A video of the moment has been shared on Twitter.

    ​After the singer had walked away from the scene with the filming crew, he said, jokingly while pretending to be embarrassed, that he wanted that part to be cut from the show because the girls mistook him for a member of the boy band BTS, while they weren’t even as popular as EXO when he was a member.

    Such a comment created a controversy, because ARMY (official name of BTS fandom) found such a response offensive.

    EXO-L, the fan base of EXO, where divided in their reactions, as some of them took it as a joke, while others were happy that Z.Tao mentioned EXO for the first time in a long time and some got involved in the confrontation with ARMY:

    ​Some of fans of K-pop didn't participate in the fanwar and just pointed attention on the girls comments about Z.Tao and found it racist.

    ​Huang Zitao, known by the nickname Z.Tao, left the K-pop boy band EXO in 2015 following a lawsuit against the group’s label, SM Entertainment. He created his own agency and has run several business projects in China while acting and making music. He has great influence in the country as an artist and was ranked among the most famous celebrities in the Forbes China Celebrity 100.

    Tags:
    scandal, controversy, BTS, EXO, k-pop, celebrity, TV Show, Iceland
