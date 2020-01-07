It Happens Only In India: Bike-Riding Doggo Sports Black Helmet, Promoting Road Safety - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Dogs are said to be a man’s best friend and clearly, they see it as their prime responsibility to protect “hoomans” in every way they can. On Tuesday, an adorable video of a dog reinstating the importance of wearing helmets began surfacing on social media in India.

Always wear a helmet pic.twitter.com/QGJZrJrqQw — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) January 7, 2020

The video, that appears to have been shot in India’s southern state of Tamil Nadu already garnered over 3,000 views on Twitter within one hour of Kaveri sharing it.

Netizens reacted to the video in amusement and awe.

Because of over population and traffic constraints, a large chunk of Indians prefers using two-wheelers to reach from one point to another rather than getting stuck in long and tedious traffic snarls.

In 2019, over 21 million two-wheeler units were sold in India and moped riders are always at a greater risk of fatal accidents.

According to India’s revised Motor Vehicles Bill, riding a two-wheeler without a helmet is punishable with a three-month licence suspension along with a fine of $13 approx. (Rs.1,000).