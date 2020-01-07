'Does it Have Oil?' Internet Explodes into Memes as NASA Finds First Potentially Habitable Planet

NASA's planet-hunting mission TESS, launched in 2018, confirmed it has spotted the first potentially habitable exoplanet orbiting a star about 100 light-years from Earth.
The findings were announced by the agency at the a meeting of the American Astronomical Society on 6 January in Honolulu.
Known as TOI 700 d, the planet is one of three orbiting a small, dwarf star in the Dorado constellation, and happens to be at just the right distance to support liquid water on the surface in the star's habitable zone.
📣Discovery Alert!📣— NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) January 7, 2020
Meet three new exoplanets discovered by @NASA_TESS. One of the planets, TOI 700 d, is an Earth-sized🌍 world in its star's habitable zone (where liquid water💧 *could* exist on the surface).
👋TOI 700 b, c & d! We see you.https://t.co/92PlSDNnVQ pic.twitter.com/DCI5ySj7OY
The newfound planet is one of a select few potentially habitable planets discovered outside of our solar system. It also happens to be the size of Earth.
Once the news hit the headlines, it generated a swathe of memes and comments on social media.
January 7, 2020
January 7, 2020
The planet.. pic.twitter.com/l447a8G94f— El Mega del Año 👨🏻✈️ (@capi_obviogt) January 7, 2020
Many jokingly wondered when “one could move”.
This will come in handy. It will only take approximately 3.7 million years to get there. I'll start packing.— Michael Hix (@DairyMike75) January 7, 2020
Does it have Oil ? Asking for a friend— LFC🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 (@sevarac1) January 7, 2020
When can we move in?— Josh S. Griffin ; 🐘 (@TheJoshieG) January 7, 2020
You had me at potentially— Charge’ d’Affaires ad interim (@BrandiAtkinson) January 7, 2020
Let's go guys 😂😂😂— NeW dUdE (@dudebolly) January 7, 2020
If the fishing is good, I'm moving— Andrew Freund (@afreund68) January 7, 2020
Some netizens managed to put a political twist on it.
Right on time.— Augusto (@augus7rn) January 7, 2020
Maybe it's time to build a Trump golf course there....................— Rami Mayron (@RamiMayron) January 7, 2020
Looks BLUE ..... DEMS ONLY ALLOWED! I am packing!— deb d. (@MelodydebeD) January 7, 2020
Don’t tell republicans. They will destroy it!— deb d. (@MelodydebeD) January 7, 2020
I think my brain has the same chemical reaction to these articles like when I see Apollo, thank you 🙌— Aaron et politica ingenio 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) January 7, 2020
January 7, 2020
Is there a weird Orangey world leader there already ruining it or no?— Neither Party (@PoliticsAreBad) January 7, 2020
Others hit social media to lament that the newfound planet would be yet another one for mankind to destroy.
So we can demolish another?— Tammy Dobbs (@TammyDobbs16) January 7, 2020
Better find some more Earth-like planets, bc we destroy them too fast.— Anthony Heilender (@AHeilender) January 7, 2020
Still others put a damper on things, referring to basic scientific facts.
Yrah! It will take us thre trillion years to get there.— Ramoutar Ramsaroop (@RamoutarRamsar2) January 7, 2020
It's 100 light years away, which is at least a million years of travel, moving at speeds much faster than we can reasonably attain.— InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) January 7, 2020
