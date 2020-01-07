'Does it Have Oil?' Internet Explodes into Memes as NASA Finds First Potentially Habitable Planet

A landmark discovery has just been announced by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, TESS, launched in 2018 and tasked with seeking out planets outside of our solar system that could support life.

NASA's planet-hunting mission TESS, launched in 2018, confirmed it has spotted the first potentially habitable exoplanet orbiting a star about 100 light-years from Earth.

​The findings were announced by the agency at the a meeting of the American Astronomical Society on 6 January in Honolulu.

Known as TOI 700 d, the planet is one of three orbiting a small, dwarf star in the Dorado constellation, and happens to be at just the right distance to support liquid water on the surface in the star's habitable zone.

📣Discovery Alert!📣



Meet three new exoplanets discovered by @NASA_TESS. One of the planets, TOI 700 d, is an Earth-sized🌍 world in its star's habitable zone (where liquid water💧 *could* exist on the surface).



👋TOI 700 b, c & d! We see you.https://t.co/92PlSDNnVQ pic.twitter.com/DCI5ySj7OY — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) January 7, 2020

The newfound planet is one of a select few potentially habitable planets discovered outside of our solar system. It also happens to be the size of Earth.

Once the news hit the headlines, it generated a swathe of memes and comments on social media.

