Netizens Send Birthday Wishes to the 'Sexiest and Most Beautiful' Bollywood Diva Bipasha Basu

In a filmography spanning almost 20 years, Indian actress Bipasha Basu gained popularity as a “sexy star” with her bold roles in “Jism”, “Raaz”, “Dhoom 2”, “Omkara” and “No Entry”, and as she turned 41 on Tuesday, social media users showed her their love and offered warm wishes.
While some described her as the “most beautiful lady of the world”, others portrayed her as “Gorgeous & Ravishing Bipasa”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY— Sameer Sah (@SameerSah16) January 7, 2020
to The most beautiful lady of the world
I hope this is the
beginning of the
best year ever !
have a
great day! pic.twitter.com/ZcPwsJOUT8
Wishing the Gorgeous & Ravishing @bipsluvurself A very Happy Birthday 🎊🎂🎉🎁🎇 May the joy that you spread every day came back to you in best way. Be happy and healthy always and forever 😍😘🎊💐🎉 #HBDBipashaBasu #HappyBirthdayBipashaBasu pic.twitter.com/2wxQdHJA7S— Chirag Bhatt (@ChiragB64143241) January 7, 2020
There were many others who lavishly poured out their hearts on her birthday.
Happy birthday to the sexiest and beautiful in n out @bipsluvurself— Beware of KSGians 2.0 (@Bewareofksgian) January 6, 2020
Be the awesome you always !! #HappyBirthdayBipashaBasu pic.twitter.com/IXFb36vMyq
Wishing you many happy returns of the day . God bless you. Thank you for being the star of our guardian angel #HappyBirthdayBipashaBasu @bipsluvurself pic.twitter.com/H4ZwzvhIJo— Mithila Kumbhat (@mithilalovesksg) January 6, 2020
Wishing @bipsluvurself a very happy birthday. On your special day, I wish you good luck and happiness. Have a fantastic birthday. May all your dreams come true. I wish your every day to be filled with lots of love, laughter, happiness and the warmth of sunshine. ✨🎉💐🎂🎁❤️🤘🔱 pic.twitter.com/d73iCVXlE4— stuti_ksg (@stuti_ksg) January 7, 2020
Happy Birthday Mrs beautiful @bipsluvurself . May your wishes always come true and a lot of happiness comes your way ❤️x Looking forward to you shining again on the big screen ! pic.twitter.com/YDIMK5xru3— Iqra (@Iqra___Sh) January 7, 2020
U might nt hv time 2 read all the bday wishes on ur bday bt rember u r in my ♥️, & my ❤️ is alwaz longing dt u become the moon for the starts of fame.. Happy Birthday beautiful🎂 @bipsluvurself 🥰😍🤩 pic.twitter.com/KU1Bu5mGyY— ayushisubhash (@ayushiluvsbips) January 6, 2020
@bipsluvurself Happy Birthday ❤️ Thank you for being the amazing person that you are, I love and respect you so much for that. Wishing you loads of love and happiness always! pic.twitter.com/erp4wueyOA— Imroz Maur (@rozluvbips) January 6, 2020
Here wishing the Bollywood most beautiful actress who adds sexy and beauty combination @bipsluvurself you are inspiration for millions but for me you are my love I wish you lots of happiness for you #HappyBirthdaybipashabasu— Aditya Singhh (@AdityaSinghh7) January 6, 2020
Your #monkeyfan pic.twitter.com/LzhJuzzLec
Bipasha is celebrating her 41st birthday with husband Karan Singh Grover in the Maldives and in some of the pictures she shared on Instagram, both looked very much in love.
In one of the posts, Karan, who is also an actor, told his other half that she was "God's gift" to him.
View this post on Instagram
🔱 Wish you a very very very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess! @bipashabasu May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success!!! Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are god’s gift to all of us especially me! Thank you so much for being born my love!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Before tying the knot with Karan, Bipasha was in a relationship with Bollywood actors like Dino Morea, John Abraham and Harman Baweja.
All comments
Show new comments (0)