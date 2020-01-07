Netizens Send Birthday Wishes to the 'Sexiest and Most Beautiful' Bollywood Diva Bipasha Basu

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bipasha Basu, who has often been tagged as the fittest and hottest Bollywood actress in the industry by media, impressed moviegoers with her 2001 film “Ajnabee”. The film was reportedly inspired by the American film “Consenting Adults” and won her a Best Female Debut Award for her role as an antagonist.

In a filmography spanning almost 20 years, Indian actress Bipasha Basu gained popularity as a “sexy star” with her bold roles in “Jism”, “Raaz”, “Dhoom 2”, “Omkara” and “No Entry”, and as she turned 41 on Tuesday, social media users showed her their love and offered warm wishes.

While some described her as the “most beautiful lady of the world”, others portrayed her as “Gorgeous & Ravishing Bipasa”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

to The most beautiful lady of the world



I hope this is the

beginning of the

best year ever !



have a

great day! pic.twitter.com/ZcPwsJOUT8 — Sameer Sah (@SameerSah16) January 7, 2020

Wishing the Gorgeous & Ravishing @bipsluvurself A very Happy Birthday 🎊🎂🎉🎁🎇 May the joy that you spread every day came back to you in best way. Be happy and healthy always and forever 😍😘🎊💐🎉 #HBDBipashaBasu #HappyBirthdayBipashaBasu pic.twitter.com/2wxQdHJA7S — Chirag Bhatt (@ChiragB64143241) January 7, 2020

​There were many others who lavishly poured out their hearts on her birthday.

Happy birthday to the sexiest and beautiful in n out @bipsluvurself

Be the awesome you always !! #HappyBirthdayBipashaBasu pic.twitter.com/IXFb36vMyq — Beware of KSGians 2.0 (@Bewareofksgian) January 6, 2020

Wishing you many happy returns of the day . God bless you. Thank you for being the star of our guardian angel #HappyBirthdayBipashaBasu @bipsluvurself pic.twitter.com/H4ZwzvhIJo — Mithila Kumbhat (@mithilalovesksg) January 6, 2020

Wishing @bipsluvurself a very happy birthday. On your special day, I wish you good luck and happiness. Have a fantastic birthday. May all your dreams come true. I wish your every day to be filled with lots of love, laughter, happiness and the warmth of sunshine. ✨🎉💐🎂🎁❤️🤘🔱 pic.twitter.com/d73iCVXlE4 — stuti_ksg (@stuti_ksg) January 7, 2020

Happy Birthday Mrs beautiful @bipsluvurself . May your wishes always come true and a lot of happiness comes your way ❤️x Looking forward to you shining again on the big screen ! pic.twitter.com/YDIMK5xru3 — Iqra (@Iqra___Sh) January 7, 2020

U might nt hv time 2 read all the bday wishes on ur bday bt rember u r in my ♥️, & my ❤️ is alwaz longing dt u become the moon for the starts of fame.. Happy Birthday beautiful🎂 @bipsluvurself 🥰😍🤩 pic.twitter.com/KU1Bu5mGyY — ayushisubhash (@ayushiluvsbips) January 6, 2020

@bipsluvurself Happy Birthday ❤️ Thank you for being the amazing person that you are, I love and respect you so much for that. Wishing you loads of love and happiness always! pic.twitter.com/erp4wueyOA — Imroz Maur (@rozluvbips) January 6, 2020

Here wishing the Bollywood most beautiful actress who adds sexy and beauty combination @bipsluvurself you are inspiration for millions but for me you are my love I wish you lots of happiness for you #HappyBirthdaybipashabasu

Your #monkeyfan pic.twitter.com/LzhJuzzLec — Aditya Singhh (@AdityaSinghh7) January 6, 2020

Bipasha is celebrating her 41st birthday with husband Karan Singh Grover in the Maldives and in some of the pictures she shared on Instagram, both looked very much in love.

In one of the posts, Karan, who is also an actor, told his other half that she was "God's gift" to him.