Ricky Gervais 'Had a Blast', Pokes Fun at Hollywood Celebrities During Golden Globes Monologue

During his final speech at the Golden Globes, the notorious comedian blasted Hollywood celebrities, including Felicity Huffman and Leonardo DiCaprio, for their links to global corporations and passion for political speeches on stage.

Ricky Gervais said in a Twitter post on Monday he "had a blast" during his Sunday 2020 Golden Globe Awards speech, which marked the end of his duties as the host.

Thanks for all your amazing comments about my Golden Globes monologue. Best reaction ever and that means a lot to me. I had a blast but thank fuck it's over, so I can get back to my real job of editing #AfterLife2 and touring #SuperNature. Make Jokes, Not War 🙏 pic.twitter.com/u1bKrnDWMt — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 6, 2020

In his traditional sarcastic manner, Gervais took a moment to take shots at the Hollywood elite. He managed to touch upon almost everybody and everything, from Jeffrey Epstein's death to the viral Baby Yoda, with whom he "confused" with Joe Pesci watching him on stage.

During his monologue, the comedian commented on the age of Leonardo DiCaprio's date ("Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him"), said the movie "Cats" was "the worst thing to happen to cats since dogs", and claimed the world had to "see James Corden as a fat pussy".

He also blasted celebrities for preaching about social issues while at the same time collaborating with global companies that have controversial records on these issues.

"Well, you say you're woke but the companies you work for in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS [Daesh*] started a streaming service you'd call your agent, wouldn't you?"

Finally, Gervais urged the Hollywood elite to refrain from political and "woke" statements when receiving awards on stage, saying they have neither the competence nor capacity to do so.

"So if you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg", Gervais warned.

Instead, Gervais advised to "make jokes, not war".

In response to fans urging Gervais to "host every year", the 58-year-old said that it is never going to happen.

