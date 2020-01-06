Pianist Lola Astanova Wows Netizens With Her Workout

Lola Astanova was born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in 1985 and started playing the piano at the age of 6. She moved to the United States in 2003 and has been living there ever since.

American pianist Lola Astanova posted a video on her Instagram which shows her doing a workout and simultaneously playing Mozart's Rondo Alla Turca.

"This is my new workout routine for 2020!", Astanova wrote, asking if any of her followers wanted to join her in that workout.

The video was viewed more than 300,000 times in 24 hours, and more than 2,000 people commented on it.

Born in Uzbekistan's Tashkent in 1985, Astanova entered music school at the age of six and studied with Professor Tamara Popovich. She also came to Moscow from time to time to have lessons with Professor Lev Naumov at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory. After touring as a concert pianist in Europe, in 2003 she decided to emigrate to the United States where she has been living and working ever since.

Astanova is known for wearing sexy outfits during her performances, and she has often expressed her love for fashion. In 2012, she was named among the Top 10 style icons in classical music by Limelight magazine.