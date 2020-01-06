Twitter Explodes Over Cardi B Seeking 'Nigerian Citizenship' Amid World War III Speculations

A number of social media users warned Cardi that moving to Nigeria may not be a very good idea, citing the lack of electricity there as one of the reasons.

Mounting tensions between the United States and Iran that were recently stoked by a US strike that claimed the life of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, have apparently sent ripples across social media as well, with American rap artist Cardi B joining the chorus of netizens voicing their concerns over the latest alarming developments.

In her 3 January tweet, the rap star described Trump’s actions as his “dumbest move” to date, promptly adding that she is now filing for her Nigerian citizenship.

While it wasn’t immediately clear at the time exactly how serious the celebrity was, her message did attract the attention of Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, who tweeted in response that Cardi would be welcome in the African country.

@iamcardib . As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry . It’s an indescribable experience . https://t.co/BjE2un0XfZ — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) 3 января 2020 г.

​Many netizens looked amused by the rapper’s proclamation, wondering aloud whether she’s aware of how scarce electricity in Nigeria is.

Hope u have a generator to power your house bcus they dont have light but we 🇬🇭 do — Mhiz_jennifer ♥️🇬🇭💯 (@Jennifer_narnor) 3 января 2020 г.

Chioma B after spending 3 months in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/qwDYG5ljAK — Your Uncle From Kaduna (@Real_jaeflex) 3 января 2020 г.

Is Cardi aware Nigeria don't have electricity? 🙄🙄 — Miss Yummy Gains 🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@realKojoToronto) 3 января 2020 г.

Unfortunately they won't have LIGHT to process your citizenship



Come to Ghana🇬🇭 — Lατιf🇬🇭🦅 (@iLatif_) 3 января 2020 г.

​Some also joked about how Cardi’s move might impact the apparent rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana.

Nigerians to Ghana Right Now... pic.twitter.com/UJjuC5Vwux — Wisdom Obi Peter ™ (@wisdompetertm) 3 января 2020 г.

Shatta Wale and every other Ghanaians celebrities right now: pic.twitter.com/1ESPN2kbDF — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) 3 января 2020 г.

And there were also those who didn’t seem to think that moving to Nigeria is such a good idea.

Dear Cardi B; you don't need to fill for new Nigerian citizenship, it takes too much time to process. You can have mine and give me yours, And also bring your family along, I have friends that will be honoured to exchange their citizenship with them too. Awaiting your feedback ☺ — E-zrael Ani (@EzraelAni) 3 января 2020 г.

