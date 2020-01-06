Register
14:27 GMT +306 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 05: Composer A.R. Rahman performs during a keynote address by Intel Corp. CEO Brian Krzanich at CES 2016 at The Venetian Las Vegas on January 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    From School Dropout to Famous Musician: India's A. R. Rahman Hits The High Notes on the Global Stage

    © AFP 2019 / Ethan Miller
    Viral
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107795/73/1077957311.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202001061077956483-from-school-dropout-to-famous-musician-indias-a-r-rahman-hits-the-high-notes-on-the-global-stage/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A. R. Rahman lost his music composer father when he was just 9, forcing his family to rent his music equipment to survive and introducing Rahman to the word “responsibility”. He started off his career as a small-time keyboard player but has since won major international awards.

    As he turns 53 on 6 January, legendary Indian composer A.R. Rahman’s contemporaries find solace in the magic that he creates with his overwhelming and soulful music.

    Resul Pookutty, a renowned sound designer, sound editor and audio mixer, who won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing for Dany Boyle’s “Slumdog Millionaire”- a film that also made Rahman the first Indian to win two Academy Awards in a single night, finds it unsurprising to observe the kind of acclaim the “Mozart of Madras” has received internationally.

    “The kind of musical genius he is, it is natural for the world to recognise him. As an entertainer his name is being spread all across the globe as a very genuine and thoughtful and a name that a generation can follow and imbibe an inspiration from. In that respect, the name A. R Rahman is not just Indian name or inane persona but is a global personality,” says Pookutty.

    “My association with him has always been very mutually respected. He is more than just a colleague for me.  As a friend and as a mentor, he has always been a call away. There are films that we have done together became global hits and super entertainers. And, there are films which we are working together again this year,” Pookutty told Sputnik.

    Born as A.S. Dileep Kumar, Rahman switched to Islam with the name Allah Rakha Rahman in 1988 when his sister fell ill and was reportedly given a second life by a Muslim doctor. 

    Leaving a mark on music looked to be his destiny, as despite being a school dropout, Rahman managed to join Trinity College, London on a scholarship and went on to acquire a degree in western classical music.

    As he was inclined towards composing and writing jingles, he worked with many advertising companies before getting his big break in 1991 by renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam who invited him to work for his upcoming film “Roja” (1992). The movie was a massive hit and so was the music.

    Rahman received the National Film Award for Best Music Direction in his first year in the movie industry. This opened doors for him and there was no looking back.

    Pookuty believes that Rahman is someone who will evoke memory through music.

    “I feel he is one of the persons in the industry, he would poke the memory of each one of us. For me, a sense of memory is (comes through) sound and sound is knowledge. That’s what the entire Indian ethos and philosophy tells me. Every time I hear a track that is done by him, I feel he is poking a sense of history and time in me.”

    “Every time I am listening to him, his work, even it is old or new it evokes certain association in me. His work is truly global,” the acclaimed sound designer added.

    Rahman has won six National Film Awards, 15 Filmfare Awards and 17 Filmfare Awards South. He has also been felicitated with India’s third highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in 2010. Globally, his work for “Slumdog Millionaire” earned him two Grammy Awards as well as a BAFTA and a Golden Globe.

    In the industry, Rahman has given wings to new and aspiring singers and worked with many of them. His KM Music Conservatory has given some of the great singers for instance Qutub-E-Kripa who was shortlisted for the Best Original Song at the 2018 Academy Awards for Hollywood film “Lake of Fire's”.

    Young star Aditya Kalyanpur, a Tabla Maestro who worked with Rahman, says it's always a learning experience working with him.

    “He has always used Tabla so creatively in his greatest songs and to be able to perform that live with him was an incredible experience. His genius has created a beautiful amalgamation of several different genres of music and it’s wonderful that Tabla has been widely used by him.”

    “It’s truly a mind-boggling experience to feel the fabulous energy and the magic he has on his audience. I wish him a very Happy Birthday and May God bless him with a long, healthy and musical life,” he told Sputnik.

    Abhay Jodhpurkar with A.R Rahman
    © Photo : Abhay Jodhpurkar
    Abhay Jodhpurkar with A.R Rahman

    Abhay Jodhpurkar, a playback singer was discovered by Rahman while singing some Qawwali lines during his music academy’s annual event. Soon, he was singing for Rahman’s “Kadal” film with Mani Ratnam and got a launch of his dreams!

    “Singing for AR Rahman Sir for the first time was like meditation for me. The whole process of conceiving the songs' structure and building it up organically was just out of the world…he extracts the best out of you without you even realising it,” he said.

    Related:

    Netizens Accuse Bollywood Actor Farhan Akhtar of Using Anti-CAA Protests for Movie Publicity
    Twitterati Gushes Over 2006 Video of Imran Khan Talking About Starring in a Bollywood Movie
    Bollywood Stars Skip Out on Lacklustre Pro-CAA Event in Mumbai Hosted by India's BJP
    Tags:
    musician, star, Indians, British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), GoldenGlobe, Academy Awards
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse