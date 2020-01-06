Register
    Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere for Hustlers on day three of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on 7 September 2019, in Toronto

    Jennifer Lopez's 'Christmas Tree Skirt' Look at Golden Globes Prompts Biblical Jokes on Twitter

    Viral
    Last year, American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez was nominated for a Golden Globes award for the first time in two decades, for her supporting role as Ramona in Hustlers, a 2019 black comedy crime drama.

    Every January, the Golden Globes kick off the film industry’s awards season; the event is hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The 77th Golden Globes ceremony, honouring films and television seasons released during the last year, was held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, and hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais.

    Red-Carpet Look 'Fail'

    American actress Jennifer Lopez, a veteran of the red-carpet look, arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes with fiancé Alex Rodriguez in a dress that stole the show, and not necessarily in a good way… The Hustlers star, known for showing off figure-hugging gowns and eye-catching jewels when she hits the limelight, went with a green, gold and cream Maison Valentino gown crafted with a huge bow on the front, with her hair up in an oversized braided bun.

    The Jenny from the Block singer’s outfit wasn’t exactly what red-carpet watchers were hoping for, judging by the comments it sparked on social media.

    Twitterverse fans rushed to the social media to provide their own commentary on J. Lo’s outfit, with one making a comparison to San Juditas Tateo, one of the Twelve Apostles.

    ​“Jennifer Lopez looks like she tripped and fell backwards through a Michael’s,” TV writer Chase Mitchell said, referencing a popular craft store.

    ​Other fans deplored the poor effort on the part of the celebrity’s stylist.

    ​However, the most devoted fans were not prepared to let a fashion setback ruin the moment for them.

    ​The Golden Globes nomination for her role as Ramona in the 2019 black comedy crime drama Hustlers was J. Lo’s first in two decades. When she discovered she had been nominated, last year, the actress took to Instagram to share her excitement.

    “Hi guys, I’m just waking up and I just heard that I got nominated for best supporting actress for a Golden Globe. Oh my god, it’s been 20 years since I was nominated for Selena... I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this incredible honour. I am humbled and so excited to be recognised for this role as Ramona in Hustlers. Thank you so much! And I’ll see you at the Globes!” she said in the video.

    Lopez was also presenting at the awards show, and arrived alongside her black tuxedo-clad fiancé, American former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

    © AP Photo / Charles Sykes/Invision
    Певица Дженнифер Лопес и бейсболист Алекс Родригес на балу Института костюма Met Gala 2018 в Нью-Йорке

    At the ceremony, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won best picture (comedy/musical) and best screenplay for Quentin Tarantino,

    Awkwafina won best actress for The Farewell, and Taron Egerton scooped best actor for Rocketman. Laura Dern helped Marriage Story take its first win with a supporting actress award.

