Mia Khalifa Puts On T-Shirt With Russian Emblem in "Preparation for WWIII" Amid US-Iran Tensions

As social media users take stock of the current tensions in the Middle East that were recently stoked with the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani by a US drone strike, former porn star and queen of PornHub searches Mia Khalifa stepped forward to put her two cents in.
Noting how the hashtag #WWIII is now apparently trending on Twitter, Mia mused how the “US is in contention with Iran” and how “Iran is an ally of Russia”.
*#WWIII trending on twitter*— Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) 3 января 2020 г.
*US is in contention with Iran....*
*Iran is an ally of Russia....*
Me, just in case: pic.twitter.com/eOyzOPDXhl
“Me, just in case”, she tweeted, posting a photo of herself dressed in a red shirt emblazoned with Russia’s national emblem.
This move seems to have earned Mia the praise of a number of netizens, though whether they were complimenting her idea or her good looks wasn’t immediately clear.
Baby 😍😍🥰🥰😍😘 love you lots 😍😘💞😇😇💕💕🔥🕴️ pic.twitter.com/n8d7nur6s4— Tᴏᴍ_Hᴏʟʟᴀɴᴅ™🕷️ (@TomHolland_Offl) 3 января 2020 г.
Looks cute 🍓— Jennifer Ryan (@Jennife32652628) 3 января 2020 г.
Many social media users, however, did not look particularly amused; some of them even accused her of seeking attention.
Quick, someone want attention— Knocturnal76 (@Knocturnal76) 3 января 2020 г.
3 января 2020 г.
Here is the attention you ordered— Parth Gupta (@ParthGu64676074) 3 января 2020 г.
How to make a possible tragedy be about me / Como hacer que una posible tragedia trate de mi.— LuisN (@Wicho80) 3 января 2020 г.
And there were also those who responded with porn-related jokes…
you saved us pic.twitter.com/ZQLDhuB3Nx— 死 (@_invizable) 4 января 2020 г.
…while one user suggested how Mia could up her game.
Now you have a better chance pic.twitter.com/6Dro4sRGVj— Лентач (@oldLentach) 4 января 2020 г.
