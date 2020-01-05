Mia Khalifa Puts On T-Shirt With Russian Emblem in "Preparation for WWIII" Amid US-Iran Tensions

While Mia Khalifa’s cunning stunt seems to have earned her the appreciation of a number of social media users, it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were complimenting her idea or her good looks.

As social media users take stock of the current tensions in the Middle East that were recently stoked with the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani by a US drone strike, former porn star and queen of PornHub searches Mia Khalifa stepped forward to put her two cents in.

Noting how the hashtag #WWIII is now apparently trending on Twitter, Mia mused how the “US is in contention with Iran” and how “Iran is an ally of Russia”.

*#WWIII trending on twitter*

*US is in contention with Iran....*

*Iran is an ally of Russia....*

Me, just in case: pic.twitter.com/eOyzOPDXhl — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) 3 января 2020 г.

​“Me, just in case”, she tweeted, posting a photo of herself dressed in a red shirt emblazoned with Russia’s national emblem.

This move seems to have earned Mia the praise of a number of netizens, though whether they were complimenting her idea or her good looks wasn’t immediately clear.

Looks cute 🍓 — Jennifer Ryan (@Jennife32652628) 3 января 2020 г.

​Many social media users, however, did not look particularly amused; some of them even accused her of seeking attention.

Quick, someone want attention — Knocturnal76 (@Knocturnal76) 3 января 2020 г.

Here is the attention you ordered — Parth Gupta (@ParthGu64676074) 3 января 2020 г.

How to make a possible tragedy be about me / Como hacer que una posible tragedia trate de mi. — LuisN (@Wicho80) 3 января 2020 г.

