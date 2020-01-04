ThisismyWW: Weight Watchers' Ad Leaves Twitter in Stitches as World War III Trending Online

It’s been a while since the abbreviation ‘WW’ last made headlines, so Weight Watchers could hardly have anticipated that its new ad campaign could overlap with fears of a new world war.

Weight Watchers has found itself the random victim of the most recent escalation between the United States and Iran.

The health and wellness company, which re-branded itself to WW International last year, has launched a new social media campaign to promote their customised food and exercise programmes this week, coincidentally at the same time when World War III began trending on the platform.

Placing the promoted hashtag #thisismyWW between World War mentions probably wasn’t what WW was looking for, so the ill-timed campaign has generated a lot of banter on Twitter.

“Somewhere there are a handful of brand managers and a whole advertising agency freaking the f**k out at the timing of their new Weight Watchers campaign/rebrand,” one user wrote.

Another quipped: “Extremely tough timing for Weight Watchers’ marketing department.”

weight watchers picked a hell of a time to rebrand from weight watchers to WW pic.twitter.com/cWHtE5bIYI — Robert Wing (@RobertAWing) January 3, 2020

Weight Watchers probably regretting their promoted hashtag tonight pic.twitter.com/9QNNYdFETh — Chelsea Fagan (@Chelsea_Fagan) January 3, 2020

WEIGHT WATCHERS WHAT ARE YOU DOINGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/DtEesWKxXX — seannie @ fuck yeah eresh is home (@Stairfax) January 3, 2020

Could Weight Watchers have picked a worse time to rebrand? pic.twitter.com/YjOchXtfJZ — Skoog (@Skoog) January 3, 2020

Now is NOT THE TIME WEIGHT WATCHERS pic.twitter.com/TMq36jwAal — Kai Milbridge 🐝 (@kai_milbridge) January 3, 2020

Weight Watchers might want to pull this trending hashtag campaign pic.twitter.com/pAp0WMJQJl — Colin Jones (@colinjones) January 3, 2020

People have been sounding the alarm about an imminent global conflict all over the internet following the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds force and one of the country’s most senior officials, in a US drone strike on Friday morning.

Iran has already vowed to retaliate and the US has announced the deployment of an additional 3,000 troops to the Middle East, marking another major – and thus far fairly unpredictable – escalation of tensions.

Many analysts have predicted limited hostilities but not a full-on military conflict – a scenario similar to one that unfolded after Iranian forces shot down a US spy drone in the summer of 2019.