'Jessica Rabbit' Lookalike Claims World War I Started in 14th Century on Air

While the model did miss the beginning of World War I by a few centuries with her response during the quiz, she apparently did correctly name the date of another landmark event in Serbia’s history.

Ana Korac, a 25-year old reality TV personality from Serbia whose stunning good looks previously got her likened to a certain sultry cartoon character, was recently thrust into the limelight due to a spectacular blunder which did little to inspire confidence in her intellect.

According to the Daily Star, the incident occurred during a quiz at the Ami G Show, aired on Serbian TV, when the contestants were asked to name the year World War I started.

The model’s response, “1389”, which she even wrote down, left the audience in the studio in stitches.

Kad je počeo prvi svjetski rat?

Ana Korać: 1389!



Sramota je što moramo da znamo ove osobe, što su nam nametnuli. Sramota je što moramo mnogo šta. U novoj deceniji želim da se stvari vrate u normalu, za početak da se ovaj nepismeni svjet vrati tamo dje i pripada. pic.twitter.com/frXYCGmGbu — NEKO IZ MASE (@popijkavu) 3 января 2020 г.

​As one viewer noted that “the poor woman mixed up World War 1 with the Battle of Kosovo” – a landmark event in Serbia’s history that took place in the year named by Ana.

Others, however, were less tactful, describing this situation as “shameful” or making statements like “people who don’t have brains in their head will have them in their boobs and bum,” the newspaper adds.

Last year, Korac came under fire from the social media crowd over the photos she posted online which make her look like cartoon character Jessica Rabbit, as many netizens speculated that the images in question might’ve been doctored.