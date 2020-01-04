Kanye West Had ‘Thank God For Drugs’ as Working Title for Sixth Album Before Naming It ‘Yeezus’

The ‘Jesus Is King’ hit-maker has a relish for bizarre album titles: his discography includes the acclaimed My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and the never-released Turbo Grafx 16.

Kanye West has apparently discarded ‘Thank God For Drugs’ as a title for his sixth studio album that has come to be known as Yeezus.

This was revealed by Joe Perez, an art director at West’s creative house DONDA, who had designed several albums for the rapper.

He shared an early concept for Yeezus dated March 2013, which features ‘Thank God For Drugs’ written across the transparent jewel box in which the CD edition of Yeezus was released in June that year.

Perez, who has put his touch on albums by Nick Minaj, Travis $cott and Lil Wayne, said that the abandoned concept featured artwork by Kanye’s previous collaborator George Condo, whose work graced the cover of My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Rumours surrounding the title ‘Thank God For Drugs’ first emerged on an online forum seven years ago, but have never been confirmed until now.

Kanye has explained that Yeezus, which debuted at the top of Billboard 200 and was certified platinum and gold in the US and the UK, was inspired by his Christian faith.

“Simply put, West was my slave name and Yeezus is my god name,” he said in 2013.

Previously, Kanye announced his ninth album, released this fall under the title Jesus Is King, as ‘Yandhi’ – an apparent combination of ‘Ye’ and ‘Gandhi’. Some other announced, but never-released albums were titled Good A** Job, Turbo Grafx 16 and So Help Me God.