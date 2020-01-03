Guns & Gauds: TV Host Dr. Phil Dragged Over Son’s ‘Tacky’ Home Decor - Photos

Netizens are ordering an immediate intervention for Phil McGraw after social media users mistakenly labeled him as the tenant of his son’s ostentatious and recently-listed home.

Jordan McGraw, musician and son of longtime talk show host Dr. Phil, managed to stay below the radar earlier this week as his father

I don’t know what I was expecting Dr. Phil’s house to look like but it genuinely was not this https://t.co/fd6YdxtAOi — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 3, 2020

was relentlessly roasted by netizens for the decor in the $5.75 million, Tuscan-style mansion.

While it is true that Dr. Phil’s family trust purchased the home in 2007, an article by the LA Times cited a family representative who revealed the TV host never lived at the residence, which was instead inhabited by his son, Jordan.

Nevertheless, Twitter pounced on Dr. Phil and attributed the gaudy home’s look to the television therapist after an LA Times reporter left out some key details in a tweet about the residence.

Look at Dr. Phil's house. (It's for sale for $5.75 million.) pic.twitter.com/aFhR1VwqPj — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) January 2, 2020

From the numerous “Be@rbrick” collectibles and figure of a cigarette-smoking rabbit to its Tim Burton-esque staircase, the home quickly became the butt of countless Dr. Phil jokes.

That's one tacky house. Dr Phil needs an intervention. — BWheatnyc (@BWheatnyc) January 3, 2020

dr phil 100% murders people for sport https://t.co/mSmumxtkwv — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) January 2, 2020

Dr. Phil’s house looks like NRA lobbyists dropped a bunch of acid then designed a Cheesecake Factory. https://t.co/2O17GfOIqy — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 3, 2020

*me arriving at dr Phil’s house*



Me: wow this is a pretty...impressive house.



Dr. Phil: not as impressive as the 60 second head start I’m gonna give you.



Me: wait what?



Dr. Phil: pic.twitter.com/Euizk3fqWg — Kyle Ren's Ugly Mask (@PushaStee) January 3, 2020

We already knew Dr. Phil is a messy bitch who lives for drama, but folks I was so distracted by the staircase of snakes that I didn't even process the wall of rifles https://t.co/q8PJFUJWZt — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) January 3, 2020

Dr. Phil in his exercise room at home:



pic.twitter.com/MhfaBfzreU — Jason Gendron (@JasonGendron16) January 3, 2020

Sure, I have questions about Dr. Phil's house. We all do. But specifically, I want to know what's happening here. Is that cocaine that's been spilled on the floor or is it part of the tile or what? pic.twitter.com/rQxtvPOmZU — Joe Blevins (@Joe_A_Blevins) January 3, 2020

trying to fall asleep at dr. phil's house pic.twitter.com/PPFsKBOhLF — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) January 2, 2020

However, those worried about the eye-catching gun display will be happy to know that the “weapons” have a much deeper meaning than one might initially perceive.

Excuse me but why does Dr. Phil have an arsenal of guns https://t.co/szQCNG1JfL — kenjac (@JackKennedy) January 3, 2020

Dear Lord, this room is a cry for help. — John Lurie (@lurie_john) January 3, 2020

"The 'guns' on display are actually an anti-gun art installation where the useless guns are melted," Jerry J. Sharell, a spokesman for the "Dr. Phil" show, told CNN. He went on to clarify that "the property is held in the McGraw Family Trust, irrevocably," and does not belong solely to the TV host himself.

Those interested in this “rare” Tuscan-style, Los Angeles dwelling at 1642 San Ysidro Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, can request info from Hilton & Hyland real estate.