Video: Tesla Model 3 Challenges 'Armored' Features of Musk's Cybertruck

Footage captured by a Tesla Model 3 dashcam shows the high-tech vehicle calmly cruising on a Canadian highway when suddenly an apparently heavy object - resembling some kind of a hammer - slams into the windshield.
The video shows a metallic tool-like object flying towards the Tesla car, tumbling rapidly before it smashes against the glass. It was reported that the electric-powered car remained controllable and no one inside of the vehicle was hurt.The unexpected highway intruder left, however, a discernible dent on the glass, with salient circle furrows in the place of impact. The corollary of this minor traffic accident could be compared to Musk's presentation of his much-anticipated Cybertruck, when his top designer casually threw a metal ball at a door window, which was damaged, at least visibly, much more than the window of the Tesla Model 3 in the dashcam footage.
All comments
Show new comments (0)