We Love You Tana! Netizens Line Up in Support as Tana Mongeau Announces ‘Break’ From Jake Paul

Just several days ago, American YouTuber Tana Mongeau shared a stirring video revealing some candid details about her open marriage with blogger Jake Paul but argued that despite all their problems the couple was still together.

US blogger Tana Mongeau has just wowed her 5-million Instagram audience by revealing that she and Jake Paul were “taking a break” just six months after their live-streamed wedding ceremony, which in the end turned out not to be legally binding.

“Ok I don’t rly know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post & this is weird as f**k… I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for now we both are taking a break to focus on our own crazy lives…”, the 21-year-old blogger said in her post.

“I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did. I’m grateful to know throughout this I’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me”, Mongeau wrote, while also thanking her boyfriend for the past year.

“No need for crazy speculations — this is coming from a place of nothing but love. I love u Jakey”, she concluded.











Mongeau’s followers rushed to support the blogger with some comforting words and a stream of comments, including advice to stay positive and focus on her mental health.

“Love is dead”, one Instagram user wrote.

Jake Paul issued a similar statement, while posting the exact same photo with Tana on his Instagram page, revealing that the two were even sitting next to each other as they wrote their posts.

“… the last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating ‘what happened’ we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. luv u Mongeau”, Paul wrote.

Mongeau later posted a sad smiley face on her Twitter account, with no caption added, but her followers still figured out what kind of implicit message was behind it.

😞❤️ — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) January 3, 2020

we love you so much, and you're so brave. this is for the best, we believe in you. let's see what the future holds for the both of you 🖤 — shannon 🖤🦋 (@everythinggtana) January 3, 2020

Y’all got this. Focus on yourselves. You both need it. Enjoy eachother as friends for awhile. — Educated Troll (@tea0793) January 3, 2020