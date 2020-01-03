Register
    We Love You Tana! Netizens Line Up in Support as Tana Mongeau Announces ‘Break’ From Jake Paul

    Just several days ago, American YouTuber Tana Mongeau shared a stirring video revealing some candid details about her open marriage with blogger Jake Paul but argued that despite all their problems the couple was still together.

    US blogger Tana Mongeau has just wowed her 5-million Instagram audience by revealing that she and Jake Paul were “taking a break” just six months after their live-streamed wedding ceremony, which in the end turned out not to be legally binding.

    “Ok I don’t rly know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post & this is weird as f**k… I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for now we both are taking a break to focus on our own crazy lives…”, the 21-year-old blogger said in her post.

    “I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did. I’m grateful to know throughout this I’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me”, Mongeau wrote, while also thanking her boyfriend for the past year.

    “No need for crazy speculations — this is coming from a place of nothing but love. I love u Jakey”, she concluded.





    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от tanamongeau (@tanamongeau)

    Mongeau’s followers rushed to support the blogger with some comforting words and a stream of comments, including advice to stay positive and focus on her mental health.

    “Love is dead”, one Instagram user wrote.

    Jake Paul issued a similar statement, while posting the exact same photo with Tana on his Instagram page, revealing that the two were even sitting next to each other as they wrote their posts.

    “… the last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating ‘what happened’ we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. luv u Mongeau”, Paul wrote.

    Mongeau later posted a sad smiley face on her Twitter account, with no caption added, but her followers still figured out what kind of implicit message was behind it. 

    Tana Mongeau attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
    © AFP 2019 / Frazer Harrison
    See For Yourself: Tana Mongeau Under Scrutiny For ‘Unrecognisable’ Photo Editing Gaffe
    The news comes just several days after Mongeau shared an emotional video on her YouTube channel, opening up about some pitfalls in her relationship with Jake Paul. During her candid message, the blogger admitted that her July wedding with Paul, which later turned out not to be legally binding, initially started as a joke but the couple’s relationship was real. Mongeau also said at the time that she had never felt so “miserable” in her entire life.

    blogger, YouTube, Tana Mongeau
