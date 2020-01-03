The former secretary of state will be the university’s 11th chancellor and the first woman to hold this position. The chairman of the university's governing senate said Mrs Clinton will be an inspirational model for the Queen’s community.

Social media users have ridiculed Hillary Clinton for being appointed chancellor at Queen’s University in Belfast (QUB). On 2 January, the university announced that it had appointed the 2008 and 2016 presidential candidate to a five-year term, which begins immediately. "Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognised leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen’s”, said Stephen Prenter chairman of the university’s governing senate.

It is our pleasure to introduce #HillaryClinton as our 11th Chancellor and 1st female Chancellor. Welcome to the @QUBelfast family @HillaryClinton.



— Queen's University Belfast 🎓 (@QUBelfast) January 2, 2020

​The announcement has caused a flood of comments with people questioning the university’s decision

Why? What did she do deserving this post? Did she buy the appointment? — amy (@amy57201970) January 2, 2020

"Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland..."



REALLY? Curious what contributions those are. — WE0209 (@Pro_Nuke) January 2, 2020

​Some users presumed that Clinton received an honorary degree for corruption apparently alluding to allegations of financial misconduct at the Clinton Foundation.

Will she be given a honorary degree in corruption? — Eden Joseph Taylor (@Leonjakub) January 2, 2020

Just another establishment she will steal from , Good luck Queens, you’ll need it ! — William Ritchie (@wmritchie2112) January 2, 2020

​Others suggested that the degree had been bestowed for cybersecurity and military security, referring to Clinton’s use of a private server for communication during her tenure as secretary of state and attack on a US diplomatic compound in the Libyan city of Benghazi in 2012 resulting in the death of US ambassador Cristopher Stevens and three other US officials. Clinton and her department were blamed for security lapses.

Is her specialty for gaining such a post cybersecurity or military security? — thedeep (@mersoldiver) January 2, 2020

​Some users expressed condolences and even “prayed” for the country

I would like to sincerely Pray for The People Of Northern Ireland 🙏 You May Be Sona Now, Having Neary A Clue, That You Have Welcomed Evil Into Your Country.



👉I do have a question though - Does The US have An Extradition Agreement in place with #Ireland? — Lori Ann (@Lori1981Ann1) January 2, 2020

My deepest condolences to the people of Belfast — Austen Cline (@Austen_J_Cline) January 2, 2020

​Others drew comparison to Sheev Palpantine, the villan in Star Wars, who served as the supreme chancellor of the Galactic Republic

​It's 2020, but the allegations that the Clintons killed disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, still continue. Bill Clinton is said to have travelled on Epstein’s private plane, dubbed the Lolita express, where victims of Epstein claim they were raped by the banker and his powerful friends.

In a related story: 2020 suicide rates predicted to rise in Ireland — EMB2032 (@EMB2032) January 2, 2020

