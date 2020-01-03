‘New Lovebirds in Town’: Star Indian Cricketer K.L. Rahul, Actress Athiya Shetty Dating Each other

New Delhi (Sputnik) The year 2020 started on a lovely note for some, as star cricketer Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress-model Natasa Stankovic on New Year's Day. They have added to the list of many cricketers who found their love-match in Bollywood including Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Mohammad Azharuddin.

The New Year seems to have brought about the perfect occasion for another couple to make it to the list. This time it is the young face of Bollywood Athiya Shetty and top-order batsman K.L. Rahul who were seen vacationing together in Thailand.

In an interview with a leading Indian publication, The Times of India, a close friend of the two confirmed that they are apparently in a relationship.

The dating rumours started surfacing when the daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty and the Indian team’s dynamic batsman were clicked partying together.

However, there were reports also that Rahul might be seeing Athiya’s close friend Akansha Ranjan. But the close friend has a different story to share.

“Akansha and Rahul are best friends and she is also not the one who set Rahul up with Athiya. They have been friends for a long time. Both have a crazy sense of humour and most of their buddies had anticipated their friendship transforming into romance. The two have been dating for a few months now", the friend says.

A few days ago, Rahul posted a picture from Thailand in which he can be seen mimicking a famous dialogue from a film with Sunil, Athiya’s father. He wrote, “Hello, Devi Prasad?”