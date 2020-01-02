Katy Perry Reveals Why She Doesn't Want to be Anyone's Recluse

New Delhi (Sputnik): The international pop sensation recently visited India to perform at the One Plus Music Festival along with British singer Dua Lipa and Indian music composer Amit Trivedi in Mumbai. She also spent a fun night with Bollywood stars at a party thrown by noted filmmaker Karan Johar in addition to meeting and greeting fans.

Katy Perry has said that she's fulfilled all her current dreams and now plans to make new ones in an interview released by Vogue India.

“At 35, I’ve checked many boxes off my list and I’m now being challenged to dream new dreams. I want to be involved in environmental companies, I want to go back to school (psychology and philosophy will be her subjects of choice) and I want to influence good people to run for office", Katy Perry said.

But the journey has had its share of ups and downs, she says. “I’ve gone to therapy, been through the Hoffman Process, done plant medicine.... And I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance—Orlando (Actor Orlando Bloom), who is on a spiritual journey of his own. He’s an anchor who holds me down, and he’s very real. He’s not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he’s the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson".

Though Katy said she is not open to sharing details about her wedding yet, she wants a big family and dreams of retiring in a commune with her family and friends. She may not have found the cure to everything in life, but she finally understands the meaning of her tattoo—to go with the flow.

“I’ve been in the public eye for 12 years and I’ve made many mistakes. I’m human, and I still want to try", she said adding, “I don’t want to be defeated or become a recluse. I want to live life. And doing that means you might occasionally trip, but it’s not about how you fall—it's about how you get up".

Katy was on a four-day trip to India in November where she met some of India's most influential people, including Asia's wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani and Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India - one of the world's largest vaccine manufacturers. Also in her first official press conference soon after landing, she expressed her desire to explore the country and indulge in Indian cuisine.