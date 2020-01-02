'Caught and Bowled’: When Indian Cricketers Gave Their Wicket to Tinsel Town Heroines

New Delhi (Sputnik): Apart from entertaining the masses and being considered glamorous professions, cricket and Bollywood have one more thing in common – their fondness for each other. Probably this is the reason why many Indian cricketers have lost their heart to some of the gorgeous women of Bollywood.

With celebrated Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya announcing on social media his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic, who was also seen on the big screen in Prakash Jha's 2013 film “Satyagraha” and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Zero”, he has joined the list of many top performers who have found their love in leading actresses.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma had a very private wedding in Italy in 2017 with only a few family and friends.

According to the actress, they wanted to keep it away from the media and paparazzi. Their love affair started when they were cast together in a shampoo commercial in 2013 and post shoot, both were caught spending quality time together.

It was also said that actor Ranveer Singh, with whom Anushka had an affair before she met her husband Virat Kohli, played a perfect cupid between them.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017

​Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was in a steady relationship with model and actress Hazel Keech, who starred in the Salman Khan film “Bodyguard”, before he announced his wedding with her. They announced their engagement with a social media post from Bali in November 2015 and took their wedding vows on 30 November.

Yes I am engaged 💍cause i found a friend for life in @hazelkeech as mom says a reflection of her ❤️👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/dPI2H9EE6C — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 15, 2015

​Former Indian cricket star Zaheer Khan and the gorgeous actress Sagarika Ghatge had a simple registered wedding in November 2017. The actress is known for her effortless role as a hockey player who was dating a cricketer in the Shah Rukh Khan movie "Chak De! India". They were one of the few couples who maintained privacy about their love life and dropped no hint about their wedding until they announced their engagement.

Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017

​Team India’s veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and Bollywood actress Geeta Basra tied the nuptial knot in a grand fashion on 29 October 2015. Singh had been in a relationship with the beautiful star for the last five years, but the two remained tight-lipped about the same. They now have a daughter named Hinaya.

Legendary actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi were probably the first names who showed the interesting amalgamation of cricket and Bollywood with their nuptial announcement. The parents of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila and Mansoor, had a Nikah ceremony on 27 December 1969. According to entertainment daily Bollywoodshaadis,com, "the Nawab of Pataudi had to do a lot of wooing in order to impress the Bengali beauty. He even gifted her a refrigerator, but that did not work. It was the roses and letters, which were sent over a span of four years that made Sharmila say 'yes'".

Apart from this, the very famous love affair of actress Sangeeta Bijlani and former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin caught the eyes of many. In an interview with India Today, Azharuddin said that it was love at first sight for him when he met Bijlani during an ad shoot in 1985. They decided to tie the knot in 1996, but are now divorced.