First K-Pop Couple of 2020 Revealed: Heechul of Super Junior and Momo of Twice Confirmed Dating

The couple has a 13-year age gap, but despite this the two celebrities are receiving support from fans.

It has been revealed that member of the K-Pop boy band Super Junior Kim Heechul (36) and main dancer from the girl group TWICE Momo (23) are in a relationship. Their agencies have confirmed the information.

"After getting along as close colleagues in show business, the two have recently started liking and dating each other", Kim's agency, Label SJ, said as cited by The Korea Herald.

Momo's agency JYP Entertaiment said that the relationship between the two artists started after a sunbae-hoobae (older-younger colleague) friendship in the industry and had recently turned romantic.

Fans all over the world have voiced support for the couple on Twitter:

the first time the news about momo and heechul got out I was kinda iffy about it because of the age gap but...



rn all I care about is about them being happy and I hope their relationship being public won't ruin it..if I see anyone hating on them y'all getting blocked😘 — Alja🖤 (@taemin_anteater) January 2, 2020

one of the reasons why we aren't even surprise is because we knew that #Heechul were always vocal when it comes to his feels towards our momo, lyk if momo and heechul will not going to end up together then what's the point, i mean they're perfectly fine being together pic.twitter.com/FydbRD8CjS — 𝓙 𝓪 𝓷 𝓰 ♡ (@ryuxxjean) January 2, 2020

MOMO AND HEECHUL ARE DATTTING YAAAAAAAAAAS POWER COUPLE AF. I LOVE THEM. OMG WHAT A WAY TO START THE YEAR — adu (@chaoswithksj) January 2, 2020

It’s just 2 out of 366 days of 2020 and we already have Heechul and Momo confirmed to be dating. Imagine the rest of 2020? 🙈 pic.twitter.com/LhymlkZVEV — Saranghaeyo Oppa (@SaranghaeyOppaa) January 2, 2020

pls i hope momo fans who’s again this relationship, you need to know momo is so lucky got heechul as bf. she’s always know as women protector & he’s gonna be cute/manly bf bcs he love to do sudden couple things like kiss momo during red traffic light 😂pic.twitter.com/zCWk66EwNe — ᴍɪɴ ♡ ʰᵉᵉⁿᶦᵐ (@sunflow3rmin_) January 2, 2020

​Rumours about the two celebrities dating spread in August 2019, but at the time Kim Heechul jokingly denied their relationship.