Video: 'Drunk' Moped Driver in Dramatic Shanghai 'Cash-for-Crash' Road Accident

An apparently drunken man was caught on CCTV footage in Shanghai, China, showing him imitating an odd road accident. The incident, which reportedly occurred recently, looks like an attempt at an insurance scam.

The clip - which went viral on Wednesday - shows an automobile taxi coming to a halt as a man perches on his scooter in front of the vehicle. The man, who seemingly has some issues with coordination, topples over with his bike, then casually gets up and launches himself onto the taxi's hood. He then pauses for a moment before smashing his body to the ground. But almost instantly he stands up again and engages in a second attempt to succeed in his 'road accident'.

At this moment in the video, another individual appears near the taxi and the clip then reveals a brief scuffle between the 'victim' of the road accident and the unidentified person. A third person arrives and is given a beating against one of the back doors, while another watches on the hood as though it is all staged.

#Breaking: Report of Serious Accident in Shanghai 上海！😯 Require Compensation! 🇨🇳🤑 pic.twitter.com/DSGqIzNGz8 — China Nonghua News 中国农华通讯社信 (@NonghuaNews) December 30, 2019

The entire situation appears similar to the popular cash-for-crash scams reportedly exploited by various street crooks in big cities around the world, inflicting significant financial losses for insurance companies.