Ravishing in Red, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Garners Love with Her New Year Wish

New Delhi (Sputnik): Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi has become the darling of Twitterati with her stunning New Year's post. Wearing a red dress and black stole, the ambassador is posing with temples in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu in the background.

Not only are netizens in awe of Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi's beauty, they have also showered her with love for promoting Nepal tourism, as the diplomat shared a heartwarming New Year wish for the country she works in.

True beauty always touches the deep heart. Beautiful Nepal with history, diversity and nature deserves a visit. Wish #VisitNepal2020 successful! @yogesbhattarai

२०२० नेपाल भ्रमाण वर्ष सफलताको शुभकामना ! pic.twitter.com/uXXnYWu7Iv — Ambassador Hou Yanqi (@PRCAmbNepal) December 31, 2019

How can governmental officers be so beautiful? 😍 Amazing — Dpes🇳🇵 (@Thejuly23rdd) December 31, 2019 Many tweeted that they cannot fathom how government officials can be so gorgeous:

Her Excellency #HouYanqi, your beauty highlighted the natural beauty of our country. Thanks for your immense support to promote Nepal and Nepali #VisitNepal2020 — Upendra Baral (Geologist) (@baral_upendra) December 31, 2019

Yeah she looks stunning😍😍😍 — mamta21 (@eluga32) January 1, 2020

Thanks to promote visit Nepal 2020 . looking Awesome... — Shambhu Sah 'भैया ' (@shambhuNCP) December 31, 2019

Thank you so much your excellency for promoting Nepal Tourism.🙏🌺 — डा. गोथे🇳🇵 (@Dr_Gothe) December 31, 2019

Yanqi shared another set of pictures from different parts of the country. She wished Nepali people good health and luck.

Happy New Year! On behalf of the Embassy of China in Nepal, I would like to wish Nepali people good health and luck, wish Nepal harmony and prosperity! #VisitNepal

नयाँ बर्षको शुभकामना!नेपाली जनतालाई सुस्वास्थ्य र खुशियालीको कामना गर्दछु,नेपालको सद्भाव र समृद्धिको कामना गर्दछु! pic.twitter.com/WlzEaVQAmP — Ambassador Hou Yanqi (@PRCAmbNepal) January 1, 2020

