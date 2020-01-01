Ravishing in Red, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Garners Love with Her New Year Wish

Not only are netizens in awe of Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi's beauty, they have also showered her with love for promoting Nepal tourism, as the diplomat shared a heartwarming New Year wish for the country she works in.
True beauty always touches the deep heart. Beautiful Nepal with history, diversity and nature deserves a visit. Wish #VisitNepal2020 successful! @yogesbhattarai— Ambassador Hou Yanqi (@PRCAmbNepal) December 31, 2019
२०२० नेपाल भ्रमाण वर्ष सफलताको शुभकामना ! pic.twitter.com/uXXnYWu7Iv
How can governmental officers be so beautiful? 😍 Amazing— Dpes🇳🇵 (@Thejuly23rdd) December 31, 2019
Her Excellency #HouYanqi, your beauty highlighted the natural beauty of our country. Thanks for your immense support to promote Nepal and Nepali #VisitNepal2020— Upendra Baral (Geologist) (@baral_upendra) December 31, 2019
Yeah she looks stunning😍😍😍— mamta21 (@eluga32) January 1, 2020
Thanks to promote visit Nepal 2020 . looking Awesome...— Shambhu Sah 'भैया ' (@shambhuNCP) December 31, 2019
Thank you so much your excellency for promoting Nepal Tourism.🙏🌺— डा. गोथे🇳🇵 (@Dr_Gothe) December 31, 2019
Yanqi shared another set of pictures from different parts of the country. She wished Nepali people good health and luck.
Happy New Year! On behalf of the Embassy of China in Nepal, I would like to wish Nepali people good health and luck, wish Nepal harmony and prosperity! #VisitNepal— Ambassador Hou Yanqi (@PRCAmbNepal) January 1, 2020
नयाँ बर्षको शुभकामना!नेपाली जनतालाई सुस्वास्थ्य र खुशियालीको कामना गर्दछु,नेपालको सद्भाव र समृद्धिको कामना गर्दछु! pic.twitter.com/WlzEaVQAmP
