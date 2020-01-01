Donald Trump Reveals Why He's Keeping His New Year’s Resolution Under Wraps

Unlike FLOTUS, President Trump seems to be way more superstitious when it comes to making wishes at festivities.

Speaking at a New Year's party at her husband's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, First Lady Melania told reporters her holiday resolution is “peace in the world". Her presidential husband, however, preferred to keep his all to himself remarking “I’m not sure you’re supposed to say a resolution out loud".

He hinted at the essence of it, though:

“I don’t want to say what my resolution is because I think we jinx it, all right?” the president explained before continuing:

“But I can tell you, we really have a good resolution and it’s a resolution for our country".

The extended Trump family rang in the new year at the Mar-a-Lago estate, with the gathering seeing all the family members including POTUS’s son Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kim Guilfoyle, and daughter Tiffany in attendance.

Reporter: "What's your resolution?"



Melania: "Peace in the world."



In the midst of the event, Trump told reporters he would be happy to stand trial in the US Senate following his impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives, but that he did not really care.

"I don't really care. It doesn't matter. As far as I'm concerned I'd be very happy with a trial because we did nothing wrong", the Republican president told reporters in Florida, reiterating that he viewed his impeachment as a hoax.

He likewise touched upon protesters swarming the US Embassy in Baghdad, in the wake of Sunday's US airstrikes on Shiite militia fighters.

"I think it's been handled very well", he said, according to a pool report. "The Marines came in. We had some great warriors come in and do a fantastic job. And they were there instantaneously, as soon as we heard", he stated.